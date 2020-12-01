LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Secretary Hughs commends Texas voters following Nov. 3 General Election

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, this election was a resounding success, and turnout among registered voters was the highest in 28 years as Texans exercised their right to vote.

We owe our election officials and workers a debt of gratitude — it’s because of their continued commitment to ensuring safe, free and fair elections that we were able to successfully operate thousands of County polling locations across our state on Election Day.

Thank you for your service and dedication.

I also thank Gov. Greg Abbott for his leadership in helping to make available the necessary resources for Counties to run their elections.

Finally, Texas voters deserve praise for their doing their part to make their voices heard and helping to shape the future of the Lone Star State.

On behalf of the State of Texas — thank you.

— Ruth R. Hughs, Texas Secretary of State