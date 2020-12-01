expand
Ad Spot

December 1, 2020

Nederland Police arrests, responses for Nov. 23-29

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

  • Paris Maas, 27, assault offense touch-family violence
  • Kalon Garlington, 42, warrant other agency
  • Eric Champs, 27, failure to identify/Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • James Rathjen, 30, possession of a controlled substance
  • Brian Papania, 38, warrant other agency
  • Theile Franklin, 29, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

Nov. 23

  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue G.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch-family violence in the 800 block of South Third Street.

Nov. 24

  • Theft-mail was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South Third Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for failure to identify, Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of North 24th Street.

Nov. 25

  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 26

  • Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
  • Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.

Nov. 27

  • Assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South 2½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Boston.

Nov. 28

  • Continuous sexual abuse of a child was reported in the 800 block of South 3½ Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2828 block of FM 365.

Nov. 29

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Neches homeowner watching TV at 2 a.m. forced to fight man after break-in

Port Arthur’s Ike Mills advocates for Justice for Black Farmers Act

BRIGHT FUTURES — St. Catherine using smart thermometers to combat health concerns

Mother expresses concern, wants help to slow down Port Neches speeders

Local

Port Neches homeowner watching TV at 2 a.m. forced to fight man after break-in

Local

Port Arthur’s Ike Mills advocates for Justice for Black Farmers Act

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — St. Catherine using smart thermometers to combat health concerns

Local

Mother expresses concern, wants help to slow down Port Neches speeders

Local

PA keeping holiday spirit alive with upcoming, socially distanced events

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses for Nov. 23-29

Local

Early voting times established for Port Arthur council runoffs

Local

SETX freeze warning in place; protect your pets

Beaumont

Shooting sends area teenager to Houston hospital for treatment; police ask for video help

Local

Port Arthur planning Drive – Thru Christmas celebration next week; check out the details

Local

Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway set. See how to sign up.

Local

Gas prices remain mostly stable on national stage; where does Texas stand?

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed on I-10; traffic was diverted temporarily

Local

Look inside exclusive former Port Neches property of Bruce & Alletta Thompson currently for sale

Local

ON THE MENU — Family history, bonds inspire newly opened Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food

Local

Nederland approves new life, opportunity into city rules governing food trucks

Local

PHOTOS — Sabine Pass’ Caleb Morgan lights up Iron Man

Local

Texas Bar Foundation steps up to help vulnerable children

Local

PORT ARTHUR NOTES: $61K of utility adjustments, Entergy rate increase request denied & more

Local

Port Arthur leaders react to violence as police ID latest homicide victim

Local

Sunken Court reconstruction completed; see how Port Arthur is holding contractor financially accountable

Local

Follow these tips for safer online holiday shopping: PAPD

High School Sports

Texas City runs over PNG behind McCall’s 345 rushing yards

High School Sports

Josh Mazyck’s 3 TDs help Nederland pour it on KP, set up clash against Crosby