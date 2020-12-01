Rev. Isaiah (Ike) Porter, 79 was born to the late Freddie Fagan and Ida Godette on January 11, 1941, in Apalachicola, Fl.

He went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Rev. Porter was a member of Endtime Deliverance Church, under Pastors Richard and Lisa Sweet.

Rev. Porter leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife Patricia, one daughter and as he would call her, the apple of his eye, Sheri Q. Barnes (Dr. Levy), four sons, Vaun Porter, Desmoine Porter, all of Port Arthur, TX, Tyrone Porter (Kim) of Houston, TX, Ivan Porter (Allina) of Seattle, WA, one beloved sister, Sylvia Williams of Denver, CO, 11 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Hwy., Groves, TX.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.