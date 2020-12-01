expand
Ad Spot

December 1, 2020

Principal Dr. Renee Tolin displays a smart thermometer available for free to families of St. Catherine of Siena School participating in the Kinsa FLUency health program. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

BRIGHT FUTURES — St. Catherine using smart thermometers to combat health concerns

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Communication and technology are vital for St. Catherine of Siena School leaders working on a daily basis to protect children from COVID-19 while keeping parents informed.

The Port Arthur Catholic school educates approximately 140 students daily in grades prekindergarten through eighth.

Families had the choice to sign up for remote or in-person education when the school year began, and Principal Dr. Renee Tolin said the vast majority chose the in-person option.

That trend has only increased as the school year progresses, with Tolin estimating less than 10 percent of campus students are learning remotely.

“Whenever we do find out somebody has tested positive (for COVID-19), either a faculty member, student or parent, I call every family from that class and explain to them what their risk level is, and then I send a letter to the whole school,” Tolin said. “Because of the protocols we’re using in the classrooms, we haven’t had to quarantine any classes. We’ve been able to have that one person stay at home and have the rest of the class come to school.”

Eighth grader Allison Esquivel takes a break for a quick picture during a quiet moment at St. Catherine of Siena School. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

School officials use an electronic sprayer and COVID-killing chemical every night on campus surfaces and supplement that effort during the day with spraying and wiping through use of Lysol and Clorox products.

A mask requirement for all students is in place, as well as social distancing mandates during times like lunch. The schedule has also been augmented to eliminate as many class change periods as possible.

It’s an effort felt by students, like 14-year-old eighth grader Allison Esquivel, who said this year has been especially difficult to get used to.

The elimination of traditional events like the eighth-grade trip and dances are tough blows, she said, but understood sacrifices when considering the circumstances.

“I feel like I learn more when I’m on campus, but there are times when I have to get up early and I wish, maybe, I should just be online,” Esquivel joked.

According to Esquivel, school staff members are constantly cleaning and stressing 6 feet of distancing when students are allowed to go outside for mask breaks.

It’s an effort by teachers she said is respected by the older students.

Amber Owens and Dr. Renee Tolin stand outside St. Catherine of Siena School near the COVID-19 screening details board with smart thermometers in their hands. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

Tolin said it has been a stressful process for everyone, adding each teacher prepares to serve students through distance learning and in-person education at the same time.

“That has certainly been challenging for them,” Tolin said.

Thankfully, the administrator said, the school’s participation in the Kinsa FLUency health program, sponsored by Lysol, has helped, providing all participating families with a free smart thermometer.

Information registered by the thermometers, which does not include names or addresses, allows Tolin to see aggregate, anonymous information on any symptoms and illnesses going around the school.

Tolin successfully linked St. Catherine to the program last academic year, a partnership that extended to many other schools in the dioceses this school year.

“That came in very helpful last year because we had a pretty bad flu season,” Tolin said. “The smart thermometers come with an app for your phone. Whenever you are at home and take your child’s temperature, personal data doesn’t come to me but what does come to me is the number of children that have a fever in a certain grade.

“We can monitor that and it is very helpful. I get a report every day in my email and I also have a portal that helps me see that data. That portal also helps because there is a nurse at Kinsa that sends messages to us that we can turn around and, through the app or social media, send that healthy tip information to our parents.”

The program started last year with more than 90 percent St. Catherine student participation.

School officials stress the program helps stop the spread of illness using early detection as the key.

Kinsa’s FLUency program is now in its sixth year with more than 4,000 schools across North America participating.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Neches homeowner watching TV at 2 a.m. forced to fight man after break-in

Port Arthur’s Ike Mills advocates for Justice for Black Farmers Act

BRIGHT FUTURES — St. Catherine using smart thermometers to combat health concerns

Mother expresses concern, wants help to slow down Port Neches speeders

Local

Port Neches homeowner watching TV at 2 a.m. forced to fight man after break-in

Local

Port Arthur’s Ike Mills advocates for Justice for Black Farmers Act

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — St. Catherine using smart thermometers to combat health concerns

Local

Mother expresses concern, wants help to slow down Port Neches speeders

Local

PA keeping holiday spirit alive with upcoming, socially distanced events

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses for Nov. 23-29

Local

Early voting times established for Port Arthur council runoffs

Local

SETX freeze warning in place; protect your pets

Beaumont

Shooting sends area teenager to Houston hospital for treatment; police ask for video help

Local

Port Arthur planning Drive – Thru Christmas celebration next week; check out the details

Local

Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway set. See how to sign up.

Local

Gas prices remain mostly stable on national stage; where does Texas stand?

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed on I-10; traffic was diverted temporarily

Local

Look inside exclusive former Port Neches property of Bruce & Alletta Thompson currently for sale

Local

ON THE MENU — Family history, bonds inspire newly opened Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food

Local

Nederland approves new life, opportunity into city rules governing food trucks

Local

PHOTOS — Sabine Pass’ Caleb Morgan lights up Iron Man

Local

Texas Bar Foundation steps up to help vulnerable children

Local

PORT ARTHUR NOTES: $61K of utility adjustments, Entergy rate increase request denied & more

Local

Port Arthur leaders react to violence as police ID latest homicide victim

Local

Sunken Court reconstruction completed; see how Port Arthur is holding contractor financially accountable

Local

Follow these tips for safer online holiday shopping: PAPD

High School Sports

Texas City runs over PNG behind McCall’s 345 rushing yards

High School Sports

Josh Mazyck’s 3 TDs help Nederland pour it on KP, set up clash against Crosby