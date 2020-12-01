expand
Ad Spot

December 1, 2020

Troopers: Pickup towing trailer strikes school bus with 17 students on board in Jefferson County

By PA News

Published 10:35 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on SH 73, just east of Mile Marker 750, involving a school bus.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2019 Hamshire-Fannett ISD school bus was stopped, facing east allowing a passenger to board when a 2017 Ford pickup towing a trailer failed to control speed and struck the bus from behind.

The driver of the school bus is identified as 58-year-old Simone Blanchard from Beaumont. Blanchard was not injured.

The driver of the Ford is identified as 34-year-old Marcos Chavez from Winnie. Chavez was not injured during the crash.

Seventeen students were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Troopers: Pickup towing trailer strikes school bus with 17 students on board in Jefferson County

Port Neches homeowner watching TV at 2 a.m. forced to fight man after break-in

Port Arthur’s Ike Mills advocates for Justice for Black Farmers Act

BRIGHT FUTURES — St. Catherine using smart thermometers to combat health concerns

Local

Troopers: Pickup towing trailer strikes school bus with 17 students on board in Jefferson County

Local

Port Neches homeowner watching TV at 2 a.m. forced to fight man after break-in

Local

Port Arthur’s Ike Mills advocates for Justice for Black Farmers Act

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — St. Catherine using smart thermometers to combat health concerns

Local

Mother expresses concern, wants help to slow down Port Neches speeders

Local

PA keeping holiday spirit alive with upcoming, socially distanced events

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses for Nov. 23-29

Local

Early voting times established for Port Arthur council runoffs

Local

SETX freeze warning in place; protect your pets

Beaumont

Shooting sends area teenager to Houston hospital for treatment; police ask for video help

Local

Port Arthur planning Drive – Thru Christmas celebration next week; check out the details

Local

Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway set. See how to sign up.

Local

Gas prices remain mostly stable on national stage; where does Texas stand?

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed on I-10; traffic was diverted temporarily

Local

Look inside exclusive former Port Neches property of Bruce & Alletta Thompson currently for sale

Local

ON THE MENU — Family history, bonds inspire newly opened Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food

Local

Nederland approves new life, opportunity into city rules governing food trucks

Local

PHOTOS — Sabine Pass’ Caleb Morgan lights up Iron Man

Local

Texas Bar Foundation steps up to help vulnerable children

Local

PORT ARTHUR NOTES: $61K of utility adjustments, Entergy rate increase request denied & more

Local

Port Arthur leaders react to violence as police ID latest homicide victim

Local

Sunken Court reconstruction completed; see how Port Arthur is holding contractor financially accountable

Local

Follow these tips for safer online holiday shopping: PAPD

High School Sports

Texas City runs over PNG behind McCall’s 345 rushing yards