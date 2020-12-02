expand
December 2, 2020

CHARLIE JEHLEN — Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel keeps message in front of legislators

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

House Bill 430 would terminate the Texas Public School Employees Group Insurance Program for retirees and represents why the 87th Legislature will make decisions critical to every Texan, according to Nancy Byler, State Legislative Chair of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.

Byler spoke to the November virtual meeting of the Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel.

Representative Ken King’s House Bill 430 would represent a drastic change in the life of  public educators.

As state lawmakers fund programs and balance the budget during the pandemic, the Texas Retired Teachers Association remains focused on its mission of protecting benefits for all education retirees and promoting the well-being of its members.

There are no automatic Cost Of Living Adjustments in Teacher Retirement System payments and the Texas Legislature is under no continuing obligation to fund health insurance for Teacher Retirement System recipients.

When the Legislature meets in Austin, the Texas Retired Teachers Association serves as a powerful voice for public school retirees.

The group’s biannual Day at the Capitol Rally will be held virtually this year due to COVID restrictions. All citizens are urged to track legislation using the Texas Legislature’s website at capitol.texas.gov .

To maximize their voice, Texas Retired Teachers Association members are contacting their state representatives and senators to share concerns about pending education legislation.

Membership in the Texas Retired Teachers Association is open to everyone at $45 annually.

The group’s goal is 100,000 members before the Legislature convenes in January 2021. Information and membership forms can be found on the Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel website at mjcrsp.org.

 

Charlie Jehlen is a Groves resident and president of the Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel. 

