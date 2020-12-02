expand
December 2, 2020

Deland Leondous (Lee) Fry

By PA News

Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Deland Leondous (Lee) Fry of Kerrville, passed away on November 30, 2020 in Kerrville.

He was born in San Angelo, Texas to Lehman and Irene Duckworth Fry on September 12, 1934.

Lee’s father transferred to Brownwood where Lee attended high school, graduating with both academic and athletic honors.

He then graduated from Abilene Christian with a Masters Degree in Chemistry.

While there, Lee played football and ran track.

Lee worked as a Laboratory Manager and Manager of Quality Control for Ameripol Synpol, a synthetic rubber refinery owned by Uniroyal and Texaco, located in Port Neches, Texas.

He was active in the Kerrville Church of Christ and volunteered in many organizations.

He was a mediator with the Dispute Resolution Center, Economic Development, United Fund, Bob Hope School in Port Arthur, Texas for physically challenged kids, CASA Advocate, and was a Master Gardener. Lee loved God, family and nature.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Lehman and Irene Fry.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Steve and wife, Jan; son, David and wife, Veronica; sisters, Betty Hampton and Lou Ingram; grandson, Shane Fry; granddaughter, Kayla Fry Castloo and husband, Brantsen; and great-grandson, Ericksen.

A visitation will be held from 4:30-5:30 PM, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Organization or any charity of choice.

The family extends special thanks to Villagio Memory Care for the excellent care they extended to Lee, and the doctors, nurses, and staff of Peterson Regional Medical Center who compassionately treated Lee and guided us through this difficult time.

Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

