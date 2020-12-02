expand
December 2, 2020

Mildred McLean

By PA News

Published 4:05 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Mildred McLean, 94, of Port Arthur, TX died Tuesday December 1, 2020 in Port Arthur.

Mildred was a native of Breaux Bridge, LA and a longtime resident of Port Arthur.

She was a homemaker and a parishioner of St. Therese Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Acres where she faithfully offered her time to the Alter Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband Nolan Guidry and her 2nd husband Charles “Red” Mclean.

Survivors include her children, Terry Guidry and his wife Mary and Jan Sonnier and her husband Keith both of Port Arthur; her sister, Janet Mullens of Groves; 2 grandchildren, Kayla Bair and her husband John and Kyle Sonnier and his wife Sadie; 2 great grandchildren, Lily and Daisy Sonnier.

Mildred, also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services are scheduled for Friday December 4, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves beginning a 12 Noon.

Grammier Oberle Funeral Home of Port Arthur is in charge of the arrangements.

