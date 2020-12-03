expand
December 4, 2020

Arody Marcela Salinas

By PA News

Published 5:32 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Arody Marcela Salinas, 62, of Bridge City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Arody was born on October 8, 1958 in La Ceiba, Honduras to Marco and Arody Carcamo.

She was a very caring and warm hearted person.

She was very genuine, family oriented, made everyone happy and her passion to travel is an example of the joy she wanted everyone to experience.

Arody also loved to cook and make everyone their favorite dish.

Arody left a beautiful example for all to follow.

Those left behind to cherish her memories are her husband, Carlos Salinas, her daughters, Nadia Salinas and Nenetzin Salinas, her
parents, Marco Antonio Carcamo and Arody Isabel Ferez Carcamo, her sisters Rosa Molina, Carla Perez, her brother, Mike Carcamo.

She is also survived by her seven four-legged babies and host of relatives and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors.

