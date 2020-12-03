expand
Ad Spot

December 3, 2020

From left are EcoWerks facility manager Heath Gaspard, Colton Morris of the Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, EcoWerks CEO Michael Laws, United Board of Missions Executive Director Mae Terro and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Pastor Fr. Sinclair Oubre. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 12-2-20

EcoWerks donates $5,000 to feeding organizations

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:05 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

Saying he’s been blessed beyond measure, EcoWerks CEO Michael Laws wanted to find more ways to give back to his community.

“With a lot of bad news, pain and suffering going on, I wondered how can we make an impact,” Laws said.

Fr. Sinclair Oubre, a Port Arthur native who pastors St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange, helped Laws reach out to local feeding organizations in need of funds to continue serving Southeast Texans in need following weather events in the middle of a nearly yearlong pandemic.

EcoWerks on Wednesday made a $5,000 donation to the United Board of Missions, Hospitality Center of Southeast Texas, Orange Christian Services and St. Vincent de Paul’s Society of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Orange. Each charity received a $1,000 check, but when Laws asked how he could do more, he presented the United Board of Missions an additional $1,000 to go toward its Meals on Wheels program.

Mae Terro, UBM’s executive director, said Laws’ contributions are phenomenal.

“We’ve gone through rough times the last five years,” Terro said. “We’ve had to relocate after Hurricane Harvey, and we’ve had other storms, but the walls blew off at our resale shop. It’s been one thing after another, and insurance has a deductible. We’re doing more with less because a lot of people did not come back to work.

“Local people are hurting. This is a godsend.”

More than food, Laws said, those who utilize the charities seek human interaction at a time when people are more isolated than scared of COVID-19.

The donation is enough for Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, the umbrella organization of the Hospitality Center, to feed people for “the next few months,” said Colton Morris, Catholic Charities’ director of development.

“It helps us to let people know we’re open every day,” Morris said. “Just to continue to provide daily service to people.”

Orange Christian Services, Oubre said, is similar to Port Arthur’s UBM in that it’s supported by churches but also powered by individuals.

“I hope other businesses in the local community will take on the challenge to feed those in the community,” Oubre said.

EcoWerks is a Port Arthur-based water purification company that recycles oily waste from industry, Laws explained. The company, located on Procter Extension, made a big assist at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when it made 20,000 gallons of hand sanitizer with the help of Bluebonnet Petrochemical Services and donated them to first responders and healthcare providers.

“A lot of businesses were struggling due to the pandemic, and I thought getting them high-quality sanitizer at wholesale pricing might help the community out a little bit further,” Laws said. EcoWerks financed the sanitizer production and made the donations free of charge.

 

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Coast Guard: 27-year-old missing offshore from Sabine Pass after falling from tanker vessel

Businessman, commissioner Waymon Hallmark remembered for longtime impact

Judge, assistant DA & JCSO Deputy Chief talk impacts of jury trials postponement until 2021

Responding Nederland firefighters encounter visible residential fire & smoke

Local

Coast Guard: 27-year-old missing offshore from Sabine Pass after falling from tanker vessel

Local

Businessman, commissioner Waymon Hallmark remembered for longtime impact

Beaumont

Judge, assistant DA & JCSO Deputy Chief talk impacts of jury trials postponement until 2021

Local

Responding Nederland firefighters encounter visible residential fire & smoke

Beaumont

CEO leaving Southeast Texas Food Bank, active search for new executive begins

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

Local

EcoWerks donates $5,000 to feeding organizations

Local

Abbott announces initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution for December

Local

Jefferson County not facing COVID business occupancy rollback just yet

Local

Police chase in Nederland leads to crash, 2 sent to hospital

Groves

Groves Police team with PNG students, volunteers to brighten Christmas for 50 families in need

Local

Dozens of stolen Port Arthur firearms are getting into criminals’ hands. You can help stop it.

Beaumont

Spindletop Center reopens newly renovated Hope Center

Local

PA Greater Minority Chamber asks shoppers to support Black-owned biz during holiday season

Local

Judge explains how Jefferson County businesses might roll back to 50% occupancy standard

Local

ICU hospitalizations due to COVID-19 more than double in Jefferson County

Local

Troopers: Pickup towing trailer strikes school bus with 17 students on board in Jefferson County

High School Sports

See how Titans coaches say Adrian Hayward is turning hard times into gridiron success

High School Sports

Two-way standout Kyndon Fuselier has 2 shots at receiving yards title

Local

Port Neches homeowner watching TV at 2 a.m. forced to fight man after break-in

Local

Port Arthur’s Ike Mills advocates for Justice for Black Farmers Act

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — St. Catherine using smart thermometers to combat health concerns

Local

Mother expresses concern, wants help to slow down Port Neches speeders

Local

PA keeping holiday spirit alive with upcoming, socially distanced events