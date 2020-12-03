expand
December 3, 2020

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

The Groves Police Department made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:

Nov. 25

  • Darren Trujillo, 53, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Aggravated robbery was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Howe.

Nov. 26

  • Jonathan Pelissier, 26, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Oak Avenue.
  • An information report was completed in the 3500 block of Canal.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2100 block of Owens Avenue.

Nov. 27

  • Jacolby Harris, 21, was arrested for burglary of a vehicle in the 6600 block of Terrell.
  • Gamalier Del Valle, 22, was arrested for disorderly conduct and discharge/display of a firearm in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.

Nov. 28

  • Burglary of a Vehicle was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Nov. 29

  • James Rathjen, 30, was arrested for violating a protective order.
  • Morgan McGlothin, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 6500 block of Howe.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6400 block of Van Buren.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Warren.

Nov. 30

  • Douglas Lynch, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of East.
  • Spencer Joseph, 49, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and warrants in the 5300 block of Jackson.
  • Damon Abshire, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle/ theft of a firearm was reported in the 2000 block of Orange Acres.
  • A theft was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 1

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Curt.
  • An informational report was completed in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

