Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

The Groves Police Department made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:

Nov. 25

Darren Trujillo, 53, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.

Aggravated robbery was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Howe.

Nov. 26

Jonathan Pelissier, 26, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Oak Avenue.

An information report was completed in the 3500 block of Canal.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2100 block of Owens Avenue.

Nov. 27

Jacolby Harris, 21, was arrested for burglary of a vehicle in the 6600 block of Terrell.

Gamalier Del Valle, 22, was arrested for disorderly conduct and discharge/display of a firearm in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.

Nov. 28

Burglary of a Vehicle was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Nov. 29

James Rathjen, 30, was arrested for violating a protective order.

Morgan McGlothin, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 6500 block of Howe.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6700 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 6400 block of Van Buren.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Warren.

Nov. 30

Douglas Lynch, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of East.

Spencer Joseph, 49, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and warrants in the 5300 block of Jackson.

Damon Abshire, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Lawndale.

A theft was reported in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

Burglary of a vehicle/ theft of a firearm was reported in the 2000 block of Orange Acres.

A theft was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 1