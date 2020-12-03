Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Mid-County residents on Thursday
Health officials announced Thursday the deaths of two local residents tied to the coronavirus.
The City of Port Arthur reported one of the victims as a resident of Nederland and the other victim as a resident of Port Neches.
The individual in Nederland was a White male between 60 and 65 years old, and the Port Neches resident was a White male between 80 and 85 years old.
It has been determined both individuals had underlying health conditions.
This is the 15th COVID-19 related death for the City of Nederland and the sixth for Port Neches.
The City of Nederland reports the victim as the city’s 13th coronavirus-related death, citing a difference between city limits and zip code boundaries.
Port Arthur & Mid-County Fatality report:
- April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
- Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 22: Groves White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 40-45.
- Oct. 7: Port Neches White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Groves White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Nederland Hispanic female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 7: Nederland White male, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 9: Port Arthur White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 15: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 16: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 65-70 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 20: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 60-65 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 22: Nederland White male, aged 80-85 years old, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 26: Groves White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 26: Port Neches White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 27: Port Arthur White female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Oct. 27: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85.
- Nov. 2: Port Arthur White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 45-50.
- Nov. 13: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 17: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 18: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 24: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75.
- Nov. 25: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Nov. 27: Port Arthur Black make, aged 70-75.
- Dec. 3: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Dec. 3: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.