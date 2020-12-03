KAY DECUIR — Nederland’s Twelve Days of Christmas Basket Giveaway begins, golf cart parade nears

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!

For those of you who know me well, this is one of my favorite times of the year.

I am all about Christmas. I was that little girl at one time who shook every present under the tree, opened my presents early and rewrapped them before being caught and just loved to sing Christmas Music.

Now that I am a “wee” bit older … I know the true meaning isn’t about receiving gifts, it is about giving to others. Our businesses and local patrons have shared in this same spirit by making it possible for the Nederland EDC to bring you the Twelve Days of Christmas Basket Giveaway.

This wonderful event began on Dec. 3. Each day we will draw a name from someone

who #shoppedlocal in Nederland. We will draw Monday through Friday until Dec. 18.

Closer to the end of the drawings we will draw multiple names each day. We have been truly blessed by the following businesses who participated in donating gift baskets or basket items for this event.

As we #shoplocal our businesses also give back to the community.

A huge THANK YOU goes out to the following Nederland Businesses for making this event a success: Judice’s 1927, Ace Hobby & Gifts, Fred Miller’s Unique Gifts, Butchers Korner, Twisted Gypsy, Southern Chique, Burkett’s Emporium, Fred Miller’s Outdoor Equipment, Ritter Lumber, Blanc on Boston, Bauble’s and Bliss, Taco Rey, Hamburger Depot, Sunset Travel, Hot Worx, Nederland Heritage Festival, County Home and Outdoors, Nederland Chamber of Commerce, JK Chevrolet, Philpott Ford, TexJoy, Rao’s, Sparkle & Co., Setzer Hardware, Polished Nail Bar, Aqua One, Salon Elle, Down to Earth, Whataburger and Nederland Economic Development Corporation.

A total number of receipts submitted for the entry tabulated to the amount of $5,800. Thank you to all who chose to #shoplocal, #shopoften, #shopnederland.

Thank you also for your generous donation of $712 to a Nederland Charity, Community Prayer Outreach, who provides all year for anyone in need.

Next week we will celebrate our 3rd Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade. It will be held on December 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. There is still time to enter!

We will accept entries until Monday/Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.

We will start at 1519 Boston Avenue and head out promptly at 6 p.m. Trophies will be awarded in four categories, so decorate your golf cart to be a winner.

If you just want to ride and not decorate, that is also fine. The cost of the parade is $20 per cart. These funds go to pay for our off-duty officers and for the trophies.

There are no walkers allowed, and no candy or items can be thrown from the carts.

We are simply touring the town to enjoy the festive lights and a night away to be with family and friends.

We hope for a cold night like last year, where we all layered up and enjoyed our hot cocoa.

Personally, I think some snow should be ordered for the evening. Currently, we have 14 golf carts signed up for the parade. You do not have to live in Nederland to participate.

New businesses that have expanded in Nederland are Ortiz Formalwear, which now offers a full line of men’s clothing and Zaza’s, a new women’s clothing boutique, which will open before Christmas on Nederland Avenue.

We have other businesses expanding and opening in town. If you are interested in joining our great community and desire to open a business or relocate your business, contact us at the Nederland EDC, 409-729-1020.

I ask you as we close out 2020 to remember WE are the community! WE can grow together! We can keep the spirit of the holidays alive and well.

Remember it is better to give than receive, and your heart will truly grow three times larger.

Stay safe, enjoy the Season of Giving. Don’t shake and rattle those presents too hard under the tree.

Kay DeCuir is the executive director of the Nederland Economic Development Corporation. She can be reached at kdecuir@nededc.com.