December 3, 2020

The Nederland Fire Department’s new ride gets some final touches in Wisconsin before inspection in May.(Special to The News)

No injuries in Nederland house fire

By PA News

Published 12:25 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

NEDERLAND — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Nederland Tuesday morning.

Chief Terry Morton said the Nederland Fire Department received the alarm of the fire just before 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Morton said responding firefighters at the home at 2507 Gary Avenue encountered heavy fire and smoke visible toward the rear of the structure and garage area at the one-story residential structure.

One of the homeowners was at home but got out safely. There were no injuries reported of residents or firefighters.

Morton believes the fire originated in the attic near the electrical service coming into the house, though it is still under investigation.

Damage is described as moderate, bordering on severe.

