December 4, 2020

Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Port Arthur residents on Friday

By PA News

Published 1:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

Two local COVID deaths reported Friday bumped the region’s fatality count to four in 48 hours, health officials announced.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur.

The individuals include a White male between 75 and 80 years old and an African American female between 70 and 75 years old.

It has been determined both of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 45 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials announced Thursday the deaths of two local residents tied to the coronavirus.

The City of Port Arthur reported one of the victims as a resident of Nederland and the other victims as a resident of Port Neches.

The individual in Nederland was a White male between 60 and 65 years old, and the Port Neches resident was a White male between 80 and 85 years old.

It has been determined that both individuals had underlying health conditions.

This is the 15th COVID-19 related death for the City of Nederland and the sixth for Port Neches.

The City of Nederland reports the victim as the city’s 13th coronavirus-related death, city a difference between city limits and zip code boundaries.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:

  • April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
  • April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
  • June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
  • July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
  • July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
  • July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
  • July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
  • July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
  • Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
  • Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 22: Groves White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 29: Port Arthur White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 6: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 40-45.
  • Oct. 7: Port Neches White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 7: Groves White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 7: Nederland Hispanic female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 7: Nederland White male, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 9: Port Arthur White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 15: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 16: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 65-70 years old, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 20: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 60-65 years old, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 22: Nederland White male, aged 80-85 years old, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 26: Groves White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 26: Port Neches White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 27: Port Arthur White female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 27: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85.
  • Nov. 2: Port Arthur White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 45-50.
  • Nov. 13: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 17: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 18: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 24: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75.
  • Nov. 25: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 27: Port Arthur Black make, aged 70-75.
  • Dec. 3: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • Dec. 3: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Dec. 4: Port Arthur White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Dec. 4: Port Arthur African American female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.

Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Port Arthur residents on Friday

Local

