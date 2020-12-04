expand
December 4, 2020

Sempra LNG is pursuing development of the proposed Port Arthur LNG export project in Jefferson County.

Join Girl Scouts for free in December, courtesy of Sempra LNG

By PA News

Published 12:27 am Friday, December 4, 2020

Through a grant from Sempra LNG, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto is offering free membership to every girl and troop leader who joins during December.

This Council covers 26 counties, including Jefferson County.

Girl Scouts is the and largest girl-led organization in the world, and for more than a century has been preparing girls in grades K–12 for every day leadership by providing rich experiences for them to explore new interests, face challenges, form new friendships and make lasting community contributions.

“As a company committed to leadership development, we recognize the life-long impact of being a Girl Scout and the critical role of the organization during this extraordinary chapter of history,” said Lisa Glatch, President & COO of Sempra LNG. “Preparing a diverse next generation of leaders has never been more important and that’s exactly what Girl Scouts does. The experiences girls have in Girl Scouting are

proven to cultivate values, social conscience, self-esteem, and resiliency while teaching critical life skills.”

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto is the second largest Girl Scout council in the country, serving 26 counties in Southeast Texas. Sempra LNG’s gift ensures every girl who resides in this jurisdiction can become a Girl Scout.

“Investing in girls produces the greatest return in economic development, social progress and public health. In this way, Sempra LNG’s generosity ultimately benefits our entire community,” said Mary Vitek, CEO of Girl Scouts of San Jacinto. “We are so grateful that Sempra LNG has decided to make this investment. I hope every girl in our Southeast Texas community takes advantage of this opportunity and joins us for an incredible year.”

New members can join for free via gssjc.org/freemembership.

