December 4, 2020

Willey, Brian

Man curses & punches nurse during urine sample procedure, police say

By PA News

Published 12:28 am Friday, December 4, 2020

A 44-year-old Port Arthur man who police contend cursed out a nurse then punched her in the face while she was trying to get a urine sample from him using a catheter has been indicted.

Brian Willey was indicted for the Oct. 8 offense of assault on a public servant by a Jefferson County grand jury this week.

Police were dispatched to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where they said a 24-year-old nurse was attempting to get a urine sample from Willey using a catheter when he sat up, cursed her, including telling her to “f— off” and called her a whore, and punching her in the face.

The officer noted in the affidavit for arrest that he saw a red mark on the nurse’s left cheek from being struck.

The nurse was discharging a public duty when Willey reportedly punched her in the face, thus making her a “public servant” in this situation, authorities said.

Willey has since bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

