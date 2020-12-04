Man curses & punches nurse during urine sample procedure, police say
A 44-year-old Port Arthur man who police contend cursed out a nurse then punched her in the face while she was trying to get a urine sample from him using a catheter has been indicted.
Brian Willey was indicted for the Oct. 8 offense of assault on a public servant by a Jefferson County grand jury this week.
Police were dispatched to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where they said a 24-year-old nurse was attempting to get a urine sample from Willey using a catheter when he sat up, cursed her, including telling her to “f— off” and called her a whore, and punching her in the face.
The officer noted in the affidavit for arrest that he saw a red mark on the nurse’s left cheek from being struck.
The nurse was discharging a public duty when Willey reportedly punched her in the face, thus making her a “public servant” in this situation, authorities said.
Willey has since bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.