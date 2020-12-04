expand
December 4, 2020

Tyrence Augusta (2) of Memorial jets for a long touchdown catch-and-run against Friendswood in the first quarter Friday in Port Arthur. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 12-4-20

PICTURE PERFECT: Titans cap off first unbeaten regular season in school history

By Chris Moore

Published 10:17 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

The Memorial Titans capped off their first undefeated regular season in the school’s 19-year history with a 46-28 win over Friendswood at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Titans (9-0, 7-0 in 9-5A-I) dominated with big plays against the Mustangs (3-6, 3-4).

The Titans are the first Port Arthur high school football team to go undefeated in the regular season since the Stephen F. Austin team of 1993.

Some of the Titans’ key players got some rest at University of Texas commits Jaylon Guilbeau and Jordon Thomas did not play in the win. Neither appeared to be injured and were moving around fine on the sideline.

Memorial defensive backs Jamond Francis (15) and Maleek Jones (5) bring down Friendswood wideout Patrick Elizondo in the first quarter. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 12-4-20

The Mustangs jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after using four plays to cover 61 yards on their opening drive. After that, Titans outscored Friendswood 26-7 to end the first half.

Memorial scored on plays of 66, 46 and 55 yards. The first was a screen pass to receiver Tyrence Augusta and the latter two were runs by quarterback Jah’mar Sanders, who ended the first half with 103 rushing yards on eight carries and 11-of-16 for 222 yards and a passing TD.

 

The game changed when…

On Memorial’s second drive of the game, down 7-0 and having already been forced to punt once, Sanders threw a quick screen to Augusta, who took it 66 yards for the Titans’ first touchdown.

The Titans would miss the extra point, but the spark was enough to ignite the district’s top offense.

Even without two of their stars, Memorial’s district-leading defense made plenty of plays, forcing five turnovers (five fumbles and an interception by senior safety Maleek Jones). The defensive back also recorded a sack on the game.

 

The game ball goes to …

The entire Titans team for completing the perfect regular season. The Titans could not improve or hurt their playoff seeding, but still found enough motivation to play for the undefeated slate.

 

Other stats…

Despite two interceptions, Sanders had one of his best games of the season with 15 carries for 105 yards and completing 17-of-27 for 352 yards and six total TDs (two rushing and four through the air).

On senior night, senior receiver Tony Brooks seven receptions for 105 yards and a pair of scores.

 

Next up …

The Titans will host Fort Bend Hightower in the bi-district round of the playoffs at Memorial Stadium.

