December 4, 2020

UPDATE: Port Arthur grocery store robbed at gunpoint; search on for assailants

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Friday, December 4, 2020

Authorities couldn’t provide much descriptive information on the assailants who robbed a small Port Acres grocery store, describing the suspects Friday morning as three black men.

Sgt. Shannon Meaux of PAPD’s Field Operations Division said the men entered Sunshine Groceries at 7:52 p.m. Thursday, brandishing handguns and demanding money from employees.

Det. Sadie Guedry confirmed there were a few employees in the store at the time of the robbery; she said it is unknown if any customers were inside during the crime.

Though the alleged robbers were armed, no shots were fired during the altercation. According to police, there were no injuries.

“The three suspects left the store on foot with an undetermined amount of money prior to police arriving,” Meaux said in a release.

The only information available on the suspects describes them as three black males.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case and it is unknown if the crime is random or if the men are suspected in any other robberies.

Sunshine Groceries is located at 5899 West Port Arthur Road.

