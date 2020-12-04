expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Rose Mary Salvaggio

Rose Mary Salvaggio

By PA News

Published 4:46 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

Rose Mary Salvaggio, 95, of Port Arthur passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 30, 2020, with her loving family at her side.

Rose was born on January 20, 1925, in Monroe, Louisiana to Josephine Cancilla Bordnaro and Joseph Bordnaro.

She was a retired accounts payable clerk for Bogel Sales in Port Arthur.

Rose also worked for Blount Brothers Corporation, Fosti Midstream, the City of Port Arthur and Standard Brass.

She lived in Port Arthur for eighty-two years and was a member of Red Hats Society, the American Business Women Association, the Department Club, and the American Italian Club.

Rose loved to go shopping; enjoyed traveling to various places such as Las Vegas and New York but mainly, she enjoyed her family and spending time with them especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Gregory Salvaggio and his wife Linda of Beaumont; Danny Salvaggio and his wife Janet of Port Arthur and
Kristy Anders and her husband Doug of Houston; sisters, Sally Lewis and her husband Terry of Groves and Josie Mae Vanlaningham and her husband Norman of Fort Worth; twelve grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren.

Fr. Rodell officiated the Funeral Mass on Friday, December 4, 2020, assisted by Deacon Francis Godkin, FPO grandson of Rose.

Special thanks to Compassion Hospice and Montebello Home Care staff and caregivers for taking loving care of Rose. In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.

Serving as Pallbearers were Brett Godkin, Earnest Pearson, Cody Oliver, Garrett Oliver, Colton Oliver, Leslie Tucker, Jared Bryant,
Joel Salvaggio and David Salvaggio.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Indians are in: Tough defense helps PNG secure playoff spot

PICTURE PERFECT: Titans cap off first unbeaten regular season in school history

Gladdie Fowler remembered as education champion, advocate for children in need

Rose Mary Salvaggio

Groves

Indians are in: Tough defense helps PNG secure playoff spot

High School Sports

PICTURE PERFECT: Titans cap off first unbeaten regular season in school history

Local

Gladdie Fowler remembered as education champion, advocate for children in need

Local

Search called off for man lost offshore near Sabine Pass, Coast Guard announces

Local

Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Port Arthur residents on Friday

Local

Port Arthur Police update details of violent Port Acres grocery store robbery

Local

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur 18-year-old yells “I got me one” during deadly shooting

Local

ON THE MENU — Hamilton’s Restaurant and Bar is spot where gumbo hits the spot

Local

Man curses & punches nurse during urine sample procedure, police say

Local

Join Girl Scouts for free in December, courtesy of Sempra LNG

Beaumont

Murder indictments, assault on peace officer lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur grocery store robbed at gunpoint; search on for assailants

Local

PHOTOS — Old School: Lincoln High School drum major shows struts in uniform

BREAKING NEWS

Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Mid-County residents on Thursday

Local

Port Arthur EcoWerks donates thousands to help feed area residents in need

Columns

KAY DECUIR — Nederland’s Twelve Days of Christmas Basket Giveaway begins, golf cart parade nears

Local

Coast Guard: 27-year-old missing offshore from Sabine Pass after falling from tanker vessel

Local

Businessman, commissioner Waymon Hallmark remembered for longtime impact

Beaumont

Judge, assistant DA & JCSO Deputy Chief talk impacts of jury trials postponement until 2021

Local

Responding Nederland firefighters encounter visible residential fire & smoke

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

Beaumont

CEO leaving Southeast Texas Food Bank, active search for new executive begins

Local

Abbott announces initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution for December

Local

Jefferson County not facing COVID business occupancy rollback just yet