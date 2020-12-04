expand
December 4, 2020

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Diligence Flight Deck crew conducts helicopter operations in the Western Caribbean Sea. The cutter Diligence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola with a crew of 75. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Ashley Hatfield)

Search called off for man lost offshore near Sabine Pass, Coast Guard announces

By PA News

Published 3:06 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

SABINE PASS — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday for a missing crewmember from the tanker vessel Sagami. He was last seen in the water near Sabine Pass.

Approximately 2,823 square miles were covered over 48 hours with four aircraft and two vessels during the search, the Coast Guard said.

Houston-Galveston watchstanders received the initial report Wednesday evening of a 27-year-old male crewmember who had fallen overboard from the Sagami while rigging an accommodation ladder.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the search.

The individual was last seen wearing an orange work flotation vest and coveralls with reflective tape.

“The Coast Guard completed an exhaustive search using all available search and rescue assets,” said Petty Officer 1st Class John McKendrick, Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer.

“Cases like these are hard and our thoughts and prayers are with this mariner’s family, friends and shipmates.”

