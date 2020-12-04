expand
December 4, 2020

The Memorial Titans, including linebacker Jayden Fisher (11) and defensive back Devuan Davenport (22), are one win away from Port Arthur’s first unbeaten regular season in 27 seasons. But that’s neither a discussion point nor the ultimate goal for the Titans. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-13-20

Titan talk centers on playoff preparation: Long-awaited unbeaten regular season at stake for 8-0 Memorial

By Chris Moore

Published 12:07 am Friday, December 4, 2020

A win on Friday against Friendswood in Memorial Stadium would give the Titans the first undefeated season in the school’s 19-year history. The last time a Port Arthur high school football team went undefeated was 1993 when Stephen F. Austin finished the regular season 10-0.

The Titans (8-0, 6-0 in District 9-5A Division I) will take on Friendswood (3-5, 3-3) at 7 tonight at Memorial Stadium.

Even with the chance at history, head coach Brian Morgan said he and his team are just focused on winning the game and moving on to the playoffs.

“(The potential for an undefeated season) is not something we’re going to talk about,” Morgan said. “I haven’t heard the players talk about it. I think, while it would be nice to finish undefeated, in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter.”

Morgan said an undefeated season would ring hallow if the Titans were to lose in the first round of the playoffs.

Memorial enters the game with the district’s top offense and defense. The Titans score an average of 31.6 points per game and the defense has only allowed an average of 16 ppg.

Morgan said his team is focused on winning the game and staying as healthy as possible.

“We’re trying figure out who all is going to play how many snaps and who is going to touch the ball how many times,” he said. “We are trying to balance that as well as win. We also want to make sure we are playing well going into the playoffs.”

Friendswood will bring the district’s third-highest offense and second best passing attack.

Morgan said Mustangs’ quarterback Luke Grden might have the best arm the Titans play all year.

“The quarterback has been back for a couple of weeks now,” Morgan said. “You can see why, on the film, they were picked to win the district. He is a really good player. He throws it really, really well. They have some big receivers and a big tight end. They have an ability to score points. They are for sure the best arm talent we have faced. That will be a good test for us, for sure.”

The Mustangs’ three district losses were close contests with all of the games being decided by no more than 10 points.

Baytown Lee currently leads the district in passing offense. When the Titans matched up against the Ganders two weeks ago, the Titans defense gave up two touchdowns on busted coverages, but Memorial bounced back to finish the game with a 48-28 win.

The Titans are the only defense in the district to have not allowed more than 1,000 yards passing or rushing all season.

Memorial’s top-ranked rushing attack will see the third-worst rushing defense in the Mustangs. The Titans have accounted for nearly 2,000 yards rushing, which is about 400 more yards than second place. Friendswood has given up 1,500 yards on the ground.

 

District 9-5A Division I standings

 

Team                                                          Dist.                         Over.

Port Arthur Memorial                  6-0                           8-0

Baytown Lee                                          4-2                            6-2

Goose Creek Memorial  4-2                            5-3

Beaumont United                                4-2                            4-3

Friendswood                                         3-3                            3-5

La Porte                                                     2-4                            4-4

Baytown Sterling                                1-5                            2-6

Galveston Ball                                       0-6                            1-7

This week:

Thursday

Beaumont United at Goose Creek

 

Friday

La Porte at Galveston Ball

Friendswood at Memorial

Baytown Sterling at Baytown Lee

