December 5, 2020

Murray Melvin Odom

Authorities believe dispute over missing tools contributes to fatal shooting

By PA News

Published 12:12 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

BEAUMONT — Murray Melvin Odom, 42, was indicted earlier this week by a Jefferson County jury for the shooting death of Melvin Savoy, 56.

The killing occurred Oct. 15 in the 1600 block of Leight Street in Beaumont.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a witness reported hearing a verbal disturbance between Odom and Savoy, with Odom yelling he was missing some tools.

A short time later a witness said he heard a gunshot, saw Odom flee the scene and the victim lying on the ground in a field.

A second witness said he was inside a residence on Leigh Street when Odom ran inside and told him to call 911, to call an ambulance that someone was hurt.

The document further states as Odom was fleeing, the second witness heard him say all of his tools were missing.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

 

