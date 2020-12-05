expand
December 5, 2020

Nancy Resendez said the golf cart parade helps kick off the Christmas season with plenty of fun. (Courtesy photo)

Golf cart Christmas kicks off holiday fun in Nederland; parade sign-up still open

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:13 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

NEDERLAND — She’s joking, but it’s also a little serious when Nancy Resendez says some of her friends are participating in Tuesday’s 3rd Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade, thinking they are going to beat her out for a trophy.

“I already told them, ‘no way,’” Resendez says with laugh.

The lifelong Nederland resident is gearing up for the Nederland Economic Development Corporation fundraiser and community celebration, slated to run from 6 to 8 p.m.

And, yes, there is still time to enter. Call 409-729-1020.

A Santa Sleigh and Reindeer in 2018 won best overall golf cart. (Courtesy photo)

“I tell my friends we can stay socially distanced and still have a good time with the Christmas holidays,” Resendez said. “We’ve been trying to be very careful with COVID.”

Resendez — who attended school in Nederland, as did her children — loves the community spirit and looks for opportunities to get involved in EDC and Chamber events.

She turned her red golf cart into Santa’s sleigh last year. Husband Tony, who jokes that he is the work dog, tied up the cardboard sides.

This year’s themed golf cart will contain a COVID Santa and mask with signs saying “Ho, Ho, Ho” and “2020, CO, CO, COVID away.”

“It is such a fun way to kick off the holiday season, especially this year, because there are so many parades and other events being canceled,” Resendez said.

This candy cane golf cart took home “best theme” honors in 2018’s Christmas Golf Cart Parade. The 2020 parade is set to roll through Nederland on Tuesday. (Courtesy photo)

Entries at $20 per cart are being accepted until 4 p.m. Monday.

Parade attendees will gather Tuesday at 1519 Boston Avenue and head out promptly at 6 p.m. with police escort. Trophies will be awarded in four categories.

Included in that number will be Katie Meeks, who won best overall golf cart with a Santa Sleigh and Reindeer in 2018.

“The Golf Cart Parade was a great experience,” Meeks said. “We had a lot of fun driving around town looking at all the great light displays.”

A previous most festive winner is pictured. (Courtesy photo)

Christine Battaglia, who rode in 2018 but missed 2019, is back for next week’s event.

She and her seventh grade son plan to pack up hot chocolate, marshmallows and Christmas music for a ride she describes as fantastic.

“It’s fun to dress up the golf cart and see what other people come up with,” Battaglia said. “Nederland is a huge golf cart community, where it seems like at least every third resident owns a golf cart. Seeing them everyday on the street is one thing but seeing them dressed in Christmas decorations is great. It helps promote the Christmas spirit, and right now we can all use that.”

Battaglia said her cart will include holiday garland, battery-operated Christmas lights and gigantic light bulbs.

“I’m really out there to go slow, do it with other people who have decorated their golf carts and stay safe with the police escort,” she said. “Plus, it helps the EDC with their causes.

“Everyone is in their own golf cart and staying responsibly safe. In the beginning, where we first meet in front of the EDC to start the tour, we all walk around and look at each other’s carts and are still able to do that safely by wearing masks and making sure we are respecting the six-feet distance.”

Nancy and Tony Resendez have turned their golf cart into Santa-safe COVID ride for the 2020 parade. (Courtesy photo)

 

