December 5, 2020

KATHIE’s KORNER — Christmas or pressure? Make sure to find right inflection points.

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

For years, we have all put pressure (no matter what the amount) on this wonderful, peaceful, Holy, time of year.

It is filled with familiar smells, from pine scented candles and tasty delights that we all bake and hopefully share; to bright, glittery, decorations that line the stores’ aisles and marketplace, holding up Santa and his make-believe reindeer, making light of my precious Lord Jesus. He is the Reason for the Season!

For some, it’s all to impress people (family and friends) around us, more than for our own enjoyment. It’s not the same for everyone or every doctrine, regarding: Christmas Trees, Religious Meals, opening of gifts, attending church services and family dinners or traveling plans.

We should all be tolerant of this and enjoy our personal traditions.

I guess it’s not a problem for people with personalities who like pressure and working under it. I’m NOT one of those people, even though I am an organizer and planner.

I have always been one to prepare for any endeavor, ahead of time, and even over-plan on some occasions. I have been a teacher’s aide in a few, private and public schools.

I was trained to overplan my lessons, therefore guaranteeing NOT to run out in my time allotted. It was a great lesson and always effective with happy, satisfied children.

After traveling for 40 years all over the world, it seemed critical to me for my wardrobe and writing materials to be appropriately packed for international and national weather conditions and times of performing and preaching.

One year we went from meetings in Florida (80 degrees) to Russia with (20 degrees). We took clothes we could layer, light weight, but warm down coats with hoods and rubber boots.

When we left Russia, we gave away Jesus’ salvation with powerful music, warm sweaters, levis and left-over toilet paper, as they didn’t have any. I know you’re wondering, “Well, what did they use?” Wwell, keep wondering, sorry …

My point is: Let’s put pressure on ourselves from the inside out with prayer and Word, NOT from the outside in.

Go to the peace in Philippians 4 and rejoice and be thankful.

Kathie’s tips: Make lists, one for presents to get, (simple but personal) menu for meals.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

