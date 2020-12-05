expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

Markisha Antoinette Castille

Police: Woman caught stealing wig coughs on police, tells them she has COVID

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

A Beaumont woman who reportedly attempted to steal a $75 wig by stuffing it into her purse told police she had COVID-19b then proceeded to cough in their faces.

Earlier this week, Markisha Antoinette Castille, 26, was indicted on two counts of harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for the Aug. 11 incident.

According to the affidavit for Castille’s arrest, Beaumont Police were called to Hair World Beauty Supply on Avenue A, where the store manager told officers Castille tried to leave with the unpaid for merchandise but the door was locked remotely by the owner.

The woman then began to kick open the door and tried to break a few things inside the door, police said.

While standing next to one of the officers, the woman tried to pull away from him, yelled and cursed at the store employees before being placed in handcuffs.

Then, while police were watching the surveillance video, she reportedly turned and coughed in the face of one of the officers, loudly stating she was sick and had the coronavirus.

The officer turned his face away from her but she leaned in to cough in his face several more times before being escorted to the patrol vehicle, the affidavit stated.

When the second officer went to retrieve the purse from her, as she sat in rear of the vehicle, she began coughing in that officer’s face, he said in the statement.

Due to Castille stating she had COVID-19, she was taken to Baptist Hospital and voluntarily consented to an instant COVID-19 test that came back negative.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Retiring Port Arthur Chief Larry Richard reflects on fire department changes, highlights & what’s next

Deepwater port connected with Nederland tank terminal proposed

See how you can receive free COVID testing Monday or Friday in Port Arthur

Golf cart Christmas kicks off holiday fun in Nederland; parade sign-up still open

Local

Retiring Port Arthur Chief Larry Richard reflects on fire department changes, highlights & what’s next

Local

Deepwater port connected with Nederland tank terminal proposed

Local

See how you can receive free COVID testing Monday or Friday in Port Arthur

Local

Golf cart Christmas kicks off holiday fun in Nederland; parade sign-up still open

Beaumont

Authorities believe dispute over missing tools contributes to fatal shooting

Beaumont

Alleged drunk driver indicted after man killed by falling bricks during car wash crash

Beaumont

Police: Woman caught stealing wig coughs on police, tells them she has COVID

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 23-29

High School Sports

Nederland Bulldogs earn District 12-5A Division II title share, No. 1 seed

High School Sports

Indians are in: Tough defense helps PNG secure playoff spot

High School Sports

PICTURE PERFECT: Titans cap off first unbeaten regular season in school history

Local

Gladdie Fowler remembered as education champion, advocate for children in need

Local

Search called off for man lost offshore near Sabine Pass, Coast Guard announces

Local

Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Port Arthur residents on Friday

Local

Port Arthur Police update details of violent Port Acres grocery store robbery

Local

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur 18-year-old yells “I got me one” during deadly shooting

Local

ON THE MENU — Hamilton’s Restaurant and Bar is spot where gumbo hits the spot

Local

Man curses & punches nurse during urine sample procedure, police say

Local

Join Girl Scouts for free in December, courtesy of Sempra LNG

Beaumont

Murder indictments, assault on peace officer lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur grocery store robbed at gunpoint; search on for assailants

Local

PHOTOS — Old School: Lincoln High School drum major shows struts in uniform

BREAKING NEWS

Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Mid-County residents on Thursday

Local

Port Arthur EcoWerks donates thousands to help feed area residents in need