Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 23-29
Pot Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:
- Chad Pierce, 49, other agency warrant(s)
- Amber Croft, 39, public intoxication, resisting arrest and fail to identify
- Michael Normand, Jr., 45, assault and other agency warrant(s)
- Joseph Williams, 36, possession of a controlled substance
- David Hebert, 55, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of certain prohibited substance(s)
- Donald Stokes, 53, public intoxication
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:
Nov. 23
- No reports.
Nov. 24
- A person was arrested assault and other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Ridgewood.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.
Nov. 25
- A person was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest and failure to identify in the 1100 block of Marion.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Sycamore.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1200 block of Wagner.
Nov. 26
Officer arrested a subject for possession of prohibited substance(s) and possession of drug paraphernalia in the intersection of Port Neches Ave. and Nall.
Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 700 block of Merriman.
Nov. 27
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Avenue B.
Nov. 28
- Burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported in the 300 block of Meadowgreen Circle.
Nov. 29
- An information report was made in the 200 block of Grigsby.
- Harassment was reported in the 800 block of MacArthur.
- Burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.