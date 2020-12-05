expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 23-29

By PA News

Published 12:09 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

Pot Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

  • Chad Pierce, 49, other agency warrant(s)
  • Amber Croft, 39, public intoxication, resisting arrest and fail to identify
  • Michael Normand, Jr., 45, assault and other agency warrant(s)
  • Joseph Williams, 36, possession of a controlled substance
  • David Hebert, 55, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of certain prohibited substance(s)
  • Donald Stokes, 53, public intoxication

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

Nov. 23

  • No reports.

Nov. 24

  • A person was arrested assault and other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Ridgewood.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Nov. 25

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest and failure to identify in the 1100 block of Marion.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Sycamore.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1200 block of Wagner.

Nov. 26

Officer arrested a subject for possession of prohibited substance(s) and possession of drug paraphernalia in the intersection of Port Neches Ave. and Nall.

Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 700 block of Merriman.

Nov. 27

  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Avenue B.

Nov. 28

  • Burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported in the 300 block of Meadowgreen Circle.

Nov. 29

  • An information report was made in the 200 block of Grigsby.
  • Harassment was reported in the 800 block of MacArthur.
  • Burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Retiring Port Arthur Chief Larry Richard reflects on fire department changes, highlights & what’s next

Deepwater port connected with Nederland tank terminal proposed

See how you can receive free COVID testing Monday or Friday in Port Arthur

Golf cart Christmas kicks off holiday fun in Nederland; parade sign-up still open

Local

Retiring Port Arthur Chief Larry Richard reflects on fire department changes, highlights & what’s next

Local

Deepwater port connected with Nederland tank terminal proposed

Local

See how you can receive free COVID testing Monday or Friday in Port Arthur

Local

Golf cart Christmas kicks off holiday fun in Nederland; parade sign-up still open

Beaumont

Authorities believe dispute over missing tools contributes to fatal shooting

Beaumont

Alleged drunk driver indicted after man killed by falling bricks during car wash crash

Beaumont

Police: Woman caught stealing wig coughs on police, tells them she has COVID

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 23-29

High School Sports

Nederland Bulldogs earn District 12-5A Division II title share, No. 1 seed

High School Sports

Indians are in: Tough defense helps PNG secure playoff spot

High School Sports

PICTURE PERFECT: Titans cap off first unbeaten regular season in school history

Local

Gladdie Fowler remembered as education champion, advocate for children in need

Local

Search called off for man lost offshore near Sabine Pass, Coast Guard announces

Local

Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Port Arthur residents on Friday

Local

Port Arthur Police update details of violent Port Acres grocery store robbery

Local

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur 18-year-old yells “I got me one” during deadly shooting

Local

ON THE MENU — Hamilton’s Restaurant and Bar is spot where gumbo hits the spot

Local

Man curses & punches nurse during urine sample procedure, police say

Local

Join Girl Scouts for free in December, courtesy of Sempra LNG

Beaumont

Murder indictments, assault on peace officer lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur grocery store robbed at gunpoint; search on for assailants

Local

PHOTOS — Old School: Lincoln High School drum major shows struts in uniform

BREAKING NEWS

Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Mid-County residents on Thursday

Local

Port Arthur EcoWerks donates thousands to help feed area residents in need