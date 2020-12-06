expand
December 6, 2020

Free COVID-19 testing offered in Port Arthur Monday through Friday

By PA News

Published 2:23 pm Sunday, December 6, 2020

Healthcare professionals from the Texas Department of Emergency Management, State Health Services and the Texas Military Department are offering free COVID-19 testing for Port Arthur citizens from Monday through Friday (Dec. 7-11).

The Port Arthur Emergency Management Department is encouraging all Port Arthur citizens who need, or want, to be tested to take advantage of this service. 

A mobile test site will be set up from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive. 

No preregistration is required, and participants must show identification upon registration. 

Contact the Port Arthur Health Department COVID Hotline at 409-983-8800 for additional information.

