Interstate 10 reopens Monday morning in Orange County following crash

At 9:30 a.m. Monday, the The Texas Department of Public Safety announced all eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, at the 16th Street overpass, reopened following an early morning crash.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic.



The Department of Public Safety is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in the eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 in Orange County.

The crash occurred on the 16th Street overpass and involves three commercial motor vehicles.

Expect delays.

There are no reported injuries in this crash.