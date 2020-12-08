expand
December 8, 2020

Neches Federal Credit Union team members display their donation benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospital, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation. (Courtesy photo)

Neches FCU raises $8.7K for Children’s Miracle Network

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Neches Federal Credit Union raised $8,766.05 for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation.

The funds were raised throughout the year by fundraiser-generated donations, including bake sales, miracle jean days and icon campaigns.

Through a collaboration with Credit Unions for Kids, all proceeds go directly to the NICU and Pediatric Unit at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System — allowing miracles to happen right here at home.

Credit Union leaders said this donation would not have been possible without the passionate contributions of Neches FCU members, employees and the generous support received from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation.

Jason Landry, president/CEO of Neches FCU, said Children’s Miracle Network/Credit Union for Kids is near and dear to the hearts of the board of directors and Neches employees, as it is their primary nonprofit collaboration.

“Despite the hardships of this year, I’m so proud of our organization for being able to pull together and raise such a substantial amount of money to provide to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas, our sole CMN Hospital,” Landry said.

Special to The News

