expand
Ad Spot

December 8, 2020

PNG senior Corey Burt (50) is a third-year starter on the offensive line. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 12-4-20

PNG lineman Corey Burt takes hand-to-hand combat mentality literally

By Chris Moore

Published 12:17 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

PORT NECHES — Often, when analysts talk about offensive and defensive line play in football, they use the phrase hand-to-hand combat to highlight the importance of the use of hands in a lineman’s technique.

Port Neches-Groves senior offensive lineman Corey Burt takes the phrasing literally. When he is not using his hands to fend off oncoming defensive lineman, Burt is using them to practice mixed martial arts.

“I’ve been training for a month and a half,” he said. “It was something I would very much like to pursue in the future.”

Burt is waiting for the pandemic to die down before trying to schedule any amateur fights.

He said technique is key when having to move around on the offensive line.

“A good lineman needs to stay disciplined, especially in his pass pro[tection],” he said. “It’s very important with your steps and remembering what you have been taught.”

Burt has started at tackle and guard for PNG this year. Head coach Brandon Faircloth said Burt’s experience has been invaluable.

“He’s been on varsity three years,” Faircloth said. “He’s played a few different positions for us. He normally starts at guard, but we’ve had some injuries at tackle and he has stepped in there. He is very versatile. He brings that senior leadership to our o-line group.

Faircloth said Burt is a good teammate.

“He never has a bad day,” he said. “Corey always has the energy. He is always a great practice guy and it showed in the games this year, because he has played really well this year, too.”

Faircloth said Burt has all of the tools of a good lineman.

“He is relentless,” Faircloth said. “He plays with great effort and he is a technician. He cares. Anytime you have a guy like that on the offensive line, it gives you some flexibility if there are injuries. He could probably go play center, as well. To be able to play those spots and know who to block on all the plays we run, is really impressive and shows how high his intelligence is.”

Burt can’t choose a favorite moment or game from his time playing football, saying they “are all pretty special.”

Burt, along with his fellow seniors, played his last game at The Reservation in a must-win 41-7 victory over Santa Fe last week to propel the Indians into the playoffs.

The lineman will miss the crowd.

“The crowds have been pretty wild,” he said. “It is captivating and it blows your mind to see that they are there to see you. It is pretty wild.”

Burt remembers the first time he ran out on the field as a varsity player his sophomore year.

“It felt like a child in a candy store,” he said. “It was pretty cool.”

Burt is confident about getting the chance to keep playing.

“I feel like another game is another win,” he said. “That would go a long way to changing the outcome of our season.”

The fourth-seeded Indians travel to take on District 11-5A Division II champion Fort Bend Marshall at Ken Hall Stadium in Missouri City. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The winner plays either second-seeded Montgomery or third-seeded Whitehouse.

HOUSTON STERLING (5-4) AT NEDERLAND (7-2) 5A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT; 7:30 P.M. THURSDAY, BULLDOG STADIUM; KLVI-AM 560

Final District 12-5A

Division II standings

Team                                       Dist.   Over.

Nederland                              6-1       7-2

Crosby                                         6-1       7-3

Barbers Hill                                5-2       5-3

Port Neches-Groves           4-3       5-5

Kingwood Park                          3-4       4-6

Texas City                                   3-4       3-6

Santa Fe                                      1-6       2-8

Dayton                                        0-7       0-10

Thursday

Houston Sterling at Nederland

PNG at Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Willlowridge at Crosby

Friday

Barbers Hill at Galena Park

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Courses help top-ranking Bob Hope junior Victoria Gutierrez think about life

Affidavit: Port Arthur man shot at close range during fatal altercation

Authorities: Port Neches woman’s stabbing death followed cheating accusation

PNG lineman Corey Burt takes hand-to-hand combat mentality literally

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Courses help top-ranking Bob Hope junior Victoria Gutierrez think about life

Local

Affidavit: Port Arthur man shot at close range during fatal altercation

Local

Authorities: Port Neches woman’s stabbing death followed cheating accusation

High School Sports

PNG lineman Corey Burt takes hand-to-hand combat mentality literally

High School Sports

Thursday “great” night for playoff football, Bulldogs coach Barrow says

Local

Port Arthur welcomes new electric buses to city’s fleet

Local

Neches FCU raises $8.7K for Children’s Miracle Network

Local

Analysis: COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Texas, along with a ranking of who’s most essential

Local

Interstate 10 reopens Monday morning in Orange County following crash

Local

Oil’s rally has gas prices beginning to follow. See where Texas stands.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing offered in Port Arthur Monday through Friday

Local

Deepwater port connected with Nederland tank terminal proposed

Beaumont

Authorities believe dispute over missing tools contributes to fatal shooting

Local

Golf cart Christmas kicks off holiday fun in Nederland; parade sign-up still open

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE — 2020 delivers hard lessons, truths that can’t be forgotten

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 23-29

Local

Retiring Port Arthur Chief Larry Richard reflects on fire department changes, highlights & what’s next

Beaumont

Alleged drunk driver indicted after man killed by falling bricks during car wash crash

Beaumont

Police: Woman caught stealing wig coughs on police, tells them she has COVID

Local

See how you can receive free COVID testing Monday or Friday in Port Arthur

High School Sports

Nederland Bulldogs earn District 12-5A Division II title share, No. 1 seed

High School Sports

Indians are in: Tough defense helps PNG secure playoff spot

High School Sports

PICTURE PERFECT: Titans cap off first unbeaten regular season in school history

Local

Gladdie Fowler remembered as education champion, advocate for children in need