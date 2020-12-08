Port Arthur welcomes new electric buses to city’s fleet

Port Arthur Transit has received three new electric buses as part of a new fleet to replace its diesel-powered vehicles.

The new buses are among six that the transit department is scheduled to receive by the end of this year, with four more battery-electric buses to come by July.

Proterra is the manufacturer of the buses.

Port Arthur Transit’s remodeled terminal is open for business, and its $2.8 million maintenance building is scheduled for completion by Jan. 4.

PAT will expand weeknight operation by one hour starting Dec. 28, with service to go from 6:15 a.m.-7:15 p.m. and Saturday service to remain from 7:15 a.m.-6:15 p.m.

For route information, call PAT 409-983-8767 or visit: portarturtx.gov/201/Transit-Department.