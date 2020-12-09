Barbara Babineaux of Port Arthur, 70 years of age, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Barbara was born March 15, 1950, to the late Sherman and Helen Jenkins.

She was a resident of Port Arthur and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Ms. Babineaux is the oldest of five children, two preceded her in death, Donald Jenkins and Agnes Getwood.

Barbara married the late Joseph “Butch” Babineaux, and five children were born of this union.

Ms. Babineaux graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1968, and dedicated her life to raising her kids.

Barbara was a devoted follower of Christ, praying for and with others, spending time with her kids and grandkids, laughing, and always wearing a smile on her face.

She was a devoted mother and friend, a loving and caring person, and always willing to offer a helping hand.

Barbara leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Jeffery (SaToiya), Joshua (Tye), Jean (Donald), Jonathan (Blair), and Jordan (Everly); 2 sisters, Mary Clay and Eva Adams; 21 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

A visitation will be held at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5 – 9 p. m.

Guests will be limited and allowed to enter at staggard times. No seating.

A private homegoing celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker T. Washington Ave. in Port Arthur.

Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.

Those who wish to honor Barbara’s life may make gifts, donations, and condolences in her memory to 4110 Greenway Meadows Dr. Port Arthur, Tx 77642.

***COVID-19 Notice***

The family wishes to honor the life of Barbara under the guidance of CDC standards. For everyone’s safety, if you are sick, have a household member or other close contact who is sick, please stay home. Masks required.