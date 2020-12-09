expand
December 10, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Dec. 9, 2020

By PA News

Published 5:40 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Linda L. Tackwood, 73, of Port Arthur, TX died December 5, 2020. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Junior Nico, 89, of Port Arthur, TX died December 7, 2020. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Jeremy Scott LeJeune, 44, of Austin, Texas passed away December 6, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Gloria English, 92, of Nederland, Texas passed away December 8, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in
Nederland.

Clyde Thomas “Tom” Lawton, 74, of Groves, Texas died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home –
Groves.

William Loyd Moses, 90, of Groves, Texas died Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mr. Christopher Griffin, 57 of Orange, TX died December 8, 2020. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Charles “Charley” Leonard Pemberton, 95, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Bridgette Marie LeBlanc, 94, of Winnie, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Virginia “Ginger” Wilson, 69, of Port Neches, Texas died December 9, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

