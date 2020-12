DEATH NOTICES: Dec. 8, 2020

Gisela Anna Gunter, 92, of Nederland, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, Broussard’s, Nederland.

Linda L. Tackwood, 73, of Port Arthur, TX died December 5, 2020. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Junior Nico, 89, of Port Arthur, TX died December 7, 2020. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Jeremy Scott LeJeune, 44, of Austin, Texas passed away December 6, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Gloria English, 92, of Nederland, Texas passed away December 8, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Mark Wayne Campbell, 64, of Port Arthur, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Carroll Cemetery in Shelby County under the direction of Watson & Sons Funeral Home, Center, TX.

Clyde Thomas “Tom” Lawton, 74, of Groves, Texas died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home –

Groves.

William Loyd Moses, 90, of Groves, Texas died Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.