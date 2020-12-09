expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

Driver ejected, killed in fiery I-10 crash that closes interstate

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers drove up on a multiple vehicle crash at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 10, near FM 1136, in Orange County.

The crash involved two commercial motor vehicles, with one vehicle engulfed in flames.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates a commercial motor vehicle was traveling westbound, in the middle traffic lane, on Interstate 10.

According to the driver, the vehicle became inoperable and was stopped in the middle traffic lane.

A second 18-wheeler was traveling westbound on the Interstate and rear-ended the disabled vehicle. Upon impact, the second 18-wheeler was engulfed in flames with the driver being ejected.

The driver of the second 18-wheeler, which caught fire, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins at the scene.

Troopers are working to confirm the driver’s identity and notify next of kin.

The driver of the other commercial motor vehicle was not injured.

At this time, all westbound traffic lanes, near FM 1136, remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route.

Expect delays.

Second crash response

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to secondary crash in the westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 in Orange County. This crash occurred approximately two miles east of the first crash, near FM 1136.

This crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

The initial investigation indicates an 18 wheeler was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 and stopped due to traffic congestion from the earlier crash. The driver of a passenger vehicle was also traveling westbound on the Interstate, failed to control his speed and rear-ended the stopped commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins at the scene. Troopers are working to identify the driver and notify his next of kin.

Both female occupants in the passenger vehicle were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Unfortunately, both were pronounced deceased by emergency room personnel a short time later. Both adult women were from the Ft. Myers, Florida area.

DPS Troopers are working to gather information on their ages and notify next of kin.

The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was not injured.

All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 remain closed.  Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route.  Expect delays.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Christmas with Dr. Levy this Saturday set to benefit hundreds of children

PA council enforces $12K penalty against Sunken Court contractor

Check out Frozen Jr., brought to stage by talented PNG theater students

MARY MEAUX — Gladdie Fowler changed lives through education

Local

Christmas with Dr. Levy this Saturday set to benefit hundreds of children

Local

PA council enforces $12K penalty against Sunken Court contractor

Groves

Check out Frozen Jr., brought to stage by talented PNG theater students

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Gladdie Fowler changed lives through education

Local

Hurricane Laura disaster declaration opens Jefferson County up to mitigation funding

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Local

Port Neches Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Local

PHOTOS — Golf carts double as Nederland Christmas sleighs

Groves

BASKETBALL REPORT: PNG girls, Nederland boys propelled by strong starts

Local

Lincoln Middle goes all-virtual following COVID-19 case

Local

FATAL CRASHES: Troopers announce 2 crash scenes, 4 deaths reported along I-10

Local

Systems behind Port Arthur hospitals share COVID-19 vaccination updates

Groves

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

Local

PA Council candidates Ingrid Holmes, Willie “Bae” Lewis make cases for District 1 seat

Local

Coming to Nederland: Gateway Arch extends warm Boston Avenue “Welkom”

Groves

Save the cats: Community fundraiser benefits Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue

High School Sports

Just kickin’ it: Four-year varsity starter enjoying senior season

News Main

PNG not worried about past against familiar playoff foe

Beaumont

Spindletop Center Receives $7,020 Donation from Cheniere Energy

Local

Driver ejected, killed in fiery I-10 crash that closes interstate

Local

UPDATED: Vehicle engulfed in flames; I-10 shut down

Groves

New Mayor Chris Borne helps light Groves Christmas tree

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Courses help top-ranking Bob Hope junior Victoria Gutierrez think about life

Local

Affidavit: Port Arthur man shot at close range during fatal altercation