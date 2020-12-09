FATAL CRASHES: Troopers announce 2 crash scenes, 4 deaths reported along I-10

UPDATE: All westbound traffic lanes have reopened following two separate fatal crashes earlier today.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers drove up on a multiple vehicle crash at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 10, near FM 1136, in Orange County.

The crash involved two commercial motor vehicles, with one vehicle engulfed in flames.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates a commercial motor vehicle was traveling westbound, in the middle traffic lane, on Interstate 10.

According to the driver, the vehicle became inoperable and was stopped in the middle traffic lane.

A second 18-wheeler was traveling westbound on the Interstate and rear-ended the disabled vehicle. Upon impact, the second 18-wheeler was engulfed in flames with the driver being ejected.

The driver of the second 18-wheeler, which caught fire, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins at the scene.

Troopers are working to confirm the driver’s identity and notify next of kin.

The driver of the other commercial motor vehicle was not injured.

At this time, all westbound traffic lanes, near FM 1136, remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route.

Expect delays.

Second crash response

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to secondary crash in the westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 in Orange County. This crash occurred approximately two miles east of the first crash, near FM 1136.

This crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

The initial investigation indicates an 18 wheeler was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 and stopped due to traffic congestion from the earlier crash. The driver of a passenger vehicle was also traveling westbound on the Interstate, failed to control his speed and rear-ended the stopped commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins at the scene. Troopers are working to identify the driver and notify his next of kin.

Both female occupants in the passenger vehicle were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Unfortunately, both were pronounced deceased by emergency room personnel a short time later. Both adult women were from the Ft. Myers, Florida area.

DPS Troopers are working to gather information on their ages and notify next of kin.

The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was not injured.

All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 remain closed. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.