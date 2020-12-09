expand
December 10, 2020

James “Jimmie” Alan Richardson

By PA News

Published 9:33 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

James “Jimmie” Alan Richardson, 65, of Bridge City passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at his home.

Jimmie was born on January 6, 1955 in Kinder, Louisiana to his parents, Leonard Richardson and Bonnie Robinson Richardson.

He has been a lifelong resident of Bridge City. Jimmie retired from Chevron Phillips as a process operator with over 35 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jimmie is survived by his brother, Wayne Richardson and his wife, Libby of Clear Lake, Texas; his care-giver and personal assistant, Amy
Smith of Nederland, Texas.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors in Groves.

Burial of his ashes will be at a later date in Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.

In lieu of Flowers,  family request donations to be made to the American Kidney Foundation in memory of Jimmie.

