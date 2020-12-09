expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Port Arthur couple thanks Groves H-E-B for community service

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Dear Editor:

 

We would like to thank the Groves H-E-B managers and store workers for the outstanding services they provide to us in the years we have lived in the neighborhood. We moved into the neighborhood in 2006, and the workers over the years have been so professional, polite and helpful to us.

We have seen some graduate from high school and go on to college. Some have moved on to better their career or promotions within the company. This atmosphere makes us feel like a family, which we appreciate this environment created within the H-E-B store.

We would like the workers to know even through the many hurricanes and coronavirus, their professionalism, attitudes, politeness and helpfulness have remained the same.

Thank you, Groves H-E-B, again for the wonderful and pleasant staff we have met over the past 14 years in this neighborhood. Looking forward to continuing to shop at our H-E-B store. We would appreciate if this letter is shared with the present and past workers.

Thank you, neighbor patrons.

 

 

Arthur and Marcia Robinson

Port Arthur

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

PA Council candidates Ingrid Holmes, Willie “Bae” Lewis make cases for District 1 seat

Coming to Nederland: Gateway Arch extends warm Boston Avenue “Welkom”

Save the cats: Community fundraiser benefits Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue

Groves

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

Local

PA Council candidates Ingrid Holmes, Willie “Bae” Lewis make cases for District 1 seat

Local

Coming to Nederland: Gateway Arch extends warm Boston Avenue “Welkom”

Groves

Save the cats: Community fundraiser benefits Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue

High School Sports

Just kickin’ it: Four-year varsity starter enjoying senior season

News Main

PNG not worried about past against familiar playoff foe

Beaumont

Spindletop Center Receives $7,020 Donation from Cheniere Energy

Groves

New Mayor Chris Borne helps light Groves Christmas tree

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Courses help top-ranking Bob Hope junior Victoria Gutierrez think about life

Local

Affidavit: Port Arthur man shot at close range during fatal altercation

Local

Authorities: Port Neches woman’s stabbing death followed cheating accusation

High School Sports

PNG lineman Corey Burt takes hand-to-hand combat mentality literally

High School Sports

Thursday “great” night for playoff football, Bulldogs coach Barrow says

Local

Port Arthur welcomes new electric buses to city’s fleet

Local

Neches FCU raises $8.7K for Children’s Miracle Network

Local

Analysis: COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Texas, along with a ranking of who’s most essential

Local

Interstate 10 reopens Monday morning in Orange County following crash

Local

Oil’s rally has gas prices beginning to follow. See where Texas stands.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing offered in Port Arthur Monday through Friday

Local

Deepwater port connected with Nederland tank terminal proposed

Beaumont

Authorities believe dispute over missing tools contributes to fatal shooting

Local

Golf cart Christmas kicks off holiday fun in Nederland; parade sign-up still open

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE — 2020 delivers hard lessons, truths that can’t be forgotten

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 23-29