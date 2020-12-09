expand
December 10, 2020

Lincoln Middle goes all-virtual following COVID-19 case

By PA News

Published 10:06 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

In-person instruction at Abraham Lincoln Middle School in the Port Arthur Independent School District will be closed beginning Thursday (Dec. 10), and virtual instruction will be used through Monday (Dec. 14) after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district made the announcement in a letter to Lincoln parents through the Blackboard Connect call-out system at 9:50 Wednesday but did not indicate whether the individual is a student or employee.

The letter reads:

“Good evening Abraham Lincoln Middle School parents,

We apologize for the late messaging.

On the evening of December 9, Abraham Lincoln Middle School was notified of an individual who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and an exposure to several others. In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, Abraham Lincoln Middle School will close in-person instruction and move to virtual instruction beginning Thursday, December 10th through Monday, December 14th. In person instruction will resume on Tuesday, December 15th.

We have immediately implemented steps in our emergency response plan to minimize the impact, including sanitizing and disinfecting the school campus to keep all employees and students healthy and safe.

All students are expected to participate in virtual instruction beginning tomorrow through next Monday. Teachers will be in contact with students and parents through the online platform.

Parents, please monitor the health of your students and continue to utilize safe practices, both in and out of the home. We will get through this together.

Have a good evening.”

 

