expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

Louise Taylor Ross

Louise Taylor Ross

By PA News

Published 9:24 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Louise Taylor Ross, 88, of Port Neches, passed away on December 5, 2020, in Beaumont.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco, Louisiana. Officiating will be Reverend Larry Delcambre.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Port Neches.

Born in Gandy Camp, Louisiana, on May 30, 1932 she was the daughter of Luther Taylor and Gladys Marie (Miller) Taylor.

Louise had a gentle and kind soul and always looked to give to those in need.

She was a nurturer at heart and made sure everyone around her felt loved and taken care of.

She was an excellent basketball player, and enjoyed watching the sport.

Louise loved watching Westerns and spending time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by all those who came to know and love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Gladys Taylor; loving husband of 71 years, Jack Ross; children, Dennis Newton Ross and infant son; and siblings Lucian Taylor and Nadine Cook.

She is survived by her son, Randy Ross and wife Amelia of Anacoco, Louisiana; grandchildren, Ryan Ross and wife Olivia, Kevin Ross and wife Erica, Colin Ross and wife Rachel, Cassandra Gianoble and husband Matthew, Sara Berlin and husband Taylor, Corey Smith and wife Brittany; 9 great grandchildren; and brother, Roland Taylor.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Christmas with Dr. Levy this Saturday set to benefit hundreds of children

PA council enforces $12K penalty against Sunken Court contractor

Check out Frozen Jr., brought to stage by talented PNG theater students

MARY MEAUX — Gladdie Fowler changed lives through education

Local

Christmas with Dr. Levy this Saturday set to benefit hundreds of children

Local

PA council enforces $12K penalty against Sunken Court contractor

Groves

Check out Frozen Jr., brought to stage by talented PNG theater students

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Gladdie Fowler changed lives through education

Local

Hurricane Laura disaster declaration opens Jefferson County up to mitigation funding

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Local

Port Neches Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Local

PHOTOS — Golf carts double as Nederland Christmas sleighs

Groves

BASKETBALL REPORT: PNG girls, Nederland boys propelled by strong starts

Local

Lincoln Middle goes all-virtual following COVID-19 case

Local

FATAL CRASHES: Troopers announce 2 crash scenes, 4 deaths reported along I-10

Local

Systems behind Port Arthur hospitals share COVID-19 vaccination updates

Groves

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

Local

PA Council candidates Ingrid Holmes, Willie “Bae” Lewis make cases for District 1 seat

Local

Coming to Nederland: Gateway Arch extends warm Boston Avenue “Welkom”

Groves

Save the cats: Community fundraiser benefits Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue

High School Sports

Just kickin’ it: Four-year varsity starter enjoying senior season

News Main

PNG not worried about past against familiar playoff foe

Beaumont

Spindletop Center Receives $7,020 Donation from Cheniere Energy

Local

Driver ejected, killed in fiery I-10 crash that closes interstate

Local

UPDATED: Vehicle engulfed in flames; I-10 shut down

Groves

New Mayor Chris Borne helps light Groves Christmas tree

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Courses help top-ranking Bob Hope junior Victoria Gutierrez think about life

Local

Affidavit: Port Arthur man shot at close range during fatal altercation