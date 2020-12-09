Louise Taylor Ross, 88, of Port Neches, passed away on December 5, 2020, in Beaumont.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco, Louisiana. Officiating will be Reverend Larry Delcambre.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Port Neches.

Born in Gandy Camp, Louisiana, on May 30, 1932 she was the daughter of Luther Taylor and Gladys Marie (Miller) Taylor.

Louise had a gentle and kind soul and always looked to give to those in need.

She was a nurturer at heart and made sure everyone around her felt loved and taken care of.

She was an excellent basketball player, and enjoyed watching the sport.

Louise loved watching Westerns and spending time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by all those who came to know and love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Gladys Taylor; loving husband of 71 years, Jack Ross; children, Dennis Newton Ross and infant son; and siblings Lucian Taylor and Nadine Cook.

She is survived by her son, Randy Ross and wife Amelia of Anacoco, Louisiana; grandchildren, Ryan Ross and wife Olivia, Kevin Ross and wife Erica, Colin Ross and wife Rachel, Cassandra Gianoble and husband Matthew, Sara Berlin and husband Taylor, Corey Smith and wife Brittany; 9 great grandchildren; and brother, Roland Taylor.