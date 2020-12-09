expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

A storage unit was ransacked that was set aside to help people in need. Courtesy photo

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

GROVES — Upwards of $20,000 worth of items was stolen from a nonprofit organization’s storage unit, but leaders aren’t letting it make them lose faith in others.

Autumn Brown, founder and executive director of SETX Civilian Taskforce, said their storage unit in Groves was burglarized. Some of the items taken include furniture, dehumidifiers, 100-quart coolers, eight to 10 36-inch TVs and even a mini-fridge for volunteers to keep their drinks cold.

Brown believes the unit was broken into some time last week, though she’s not sure how the thief or thieves entered the building since there was no physical damage.

The storage unit was a holding area of sorts for items that were going to people’s homes who were rebuilding or finishing up rebuilding following a disaster.

And the burglars also trashed the building.

“We had metal cabinets with cases of shampoo and conditioner we were saving and every cabinet had been gone through and wiped clean for the most part,” Brown said. She also noted the box of Bibles weren’t stolen.

Furniture is knocked over and a storage unit ransacked that was set aside to help people in need. (Courtesy photo)

She described the scene as being ransacked.

She believes the thieves either weren’t through stealing or planned to come back for more since there were items found loaded up on dollies. She believes the criminals used a U-Haul and trailer or made several trips to make off with the amount of items stolen.

Groves Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Port Arthur Police Department are aiding in the investigation, she said.

“If they rob from somebody like me, God knows who they’re robbing from,” she said.

What makes her sick about the situation is there are people waiting on their furniture and items that were stored.

“Some of the items were promised (to others). For me, giving my word to somebody means a lot,” she said. “That’s how I was raised and if I make a promise, even under these circumstances, I will fill it. I refuse to let them have that over me.”

The organization, which began after Hurricanes Harvey in 2017, worked hard to gain the trust of people, which is why she won’t back down on her promise. Brown wants to set an example that when you’re knocked down, you get back up, brush yourself off and go again.

“You have to lead by example,” she added.

Persons wishing to donate to the SETX Civilian Taskforce can do so at setxciviliantaskforce.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

PA Council candidates Ingrid Holmes, Willie “Bae” Lewis make cases for District 1 seat

Coming to Nederland: Gateway Arch extends warm Boston Avenue “Welkom”

Save the cats: Community fundraiser benefits Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue

Groves

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

Local

PA Council candidates Ingrid Holmes, Willie “Bae” Lewis make cases for District 1 seat

Local

Coming to Nederland: Gateway Arch extends warm Boston Avenue “Welkom”

Groves

Save the cats: Community fundraiser benefits Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue

High School Sports

Just kickin’ it: Four-year varsity starter enjoying senior season

News Main

PNG not worried about past against familiar playoff foe

Beaumont

Spindletop Center Receives $7,020 Donation from Cheniere Energy

Groves

New Mayor Chris Borne helps light Groves Christmas tree

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Courses help top-ranking Bob Hope junior Victoria Gutierrez think about life

Local

Affidavit: Port Arthur man shot at close range during fatal altercation

Local

Authorities: Port Neches woman’s stabbing death followed cheating accusation

High School Sports

PNG lineman Corey Burt takes hand-to-hand combat mentality literally

High School Sports

Thursday “great” night for playoff football, Bulldogs coach Barrow says

Local

Port Arthur welcomes new electric buses to city’s fleet

Local

Neches FCU raises $8.7K for Children’s Miracle Network

Local

Analysis: COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Texas, along with a ranking of who’s most essential

Local

Interstate 10 reopens Monday morning in Orange County following crash

Local

Oil’s rally has gas prices beginning to follow. See where Texas stands.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing offered in Port Arthur Monday through Friday

Local

Deepwater port connected with Nederland tank terminal proposed

Beaumont

Authorities believe dispute over missing tools contributes to fatal shooting

Local

Golf cart Christmas kicks off holiday fun in Nederland; parade sign-up still open

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE — 2020 delivers hard lessons, truths that can’t be forgotten

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 23-29