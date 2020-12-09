expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

Ronald Joseph Sons Sr.

Ronald Joseph Sons Sr.

By PA News

Published 9:27 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Ronald Joseph Sons, Sr. of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday December 5, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas. A native of Morgan City, LA.

Mr. Sons moved to Port Arthur in 1940. He was an Instrument Technician with Gulf Oil – Chevron and retired on January 13, 1989.

Mr. Sons was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church.

Mr. Sons was preceded in death by his parents Robert Lee and Edna Luquette Sons, a brother Carroll Sons; a sister Mary Helen Boudreaux
and his Wife Janet Marie Sons.

He is survived by his children Steve (Deborah) Sons of Vidor, Ron “Scooter” Sons of Lumberton and Ronna (Gene) Winchester of Lufkin; a sister Gloria Dean Castile of Groves.

He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Shanna Marie Siple of Lufkin, Steve “Buddy” Sons of Houston, Hollie Ann Sons and Carlos Wade
Sons of Vidor and Trent Joseph Sons of Lumberton and five great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday 11:00 AM December 9, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM.

A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:30 AM. Mr. Sons will be interred in Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Grammier Oberle Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Christmas with Dr. Levy this Saturday set to benefit hundreds of children

PA council enforces $12K penalty against Sunken Court contractor

Check out Frozen Jr., brought to stage by talented PNG theater students

MARY MEAUX — Gladdie Fowler changed lives through education

Local

Christmas with Dr. Levy this Saturday set to benefit hundreds of children

Local

PA council enforces $12K penalty against Sunken Court contractor

Groves

Check out Frozen Jr., brought to stage by talented PNG theater students

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Gladdie Fowler changed lives through education

Local

Hurricane Laura disaster declaration opens Jefferson County up to mitigation funding

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Local

Port Neches Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Local

PHOTOS — Golf carts double as Nederland Christmas sleighs

Groves

BASKETBALL REPORT: PNG girls, Nederland boys propelled by strong starts

Local

Lincoln Middle goes all-virtual following COVID-19 case

Local

FATAL CRASHES: Troopers announce 2 crash scenes, 4 deaths reported along I-10

Local

Systems behind Port Arthur hospitals share COVID-19 vaccination updates

Groves

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

Local

PA Council candidates Ingrid Holmes, Willie “Bae” Lewis make cases for District 1 seat

Local

Coming to Nederland: Gateway Arch extends warm Boston Avenue “Welkom”

Groves

Save the cats: Community fundraiser benefits Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue

High School Sports

Just kickin’ it: Four-year varsity starter enjoying senior season

News Main

PNG not worried about past against familiar playoff foe

Beaumont

Spindletop Center Receives $7,020 Donation from Cheniere Energy

Local

Driver ejected, killed in fiery I-10 crash that closes interstate

Local

UPDATED: Vehicle engulfed in flames; I-10 shut down

Groves

New Mayor Chris Borne helps light Groves Christmas tree

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Courses help top-ranking Bob Hope junior Victoria Gutierrez think about life

Local

Affidavit: Port Arthur man shot at close range during fatal altercation