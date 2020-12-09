expand
December 9, 2020

According to Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue, Amun is a cool Snowshoe who loves being petted, playing with toys and other cats. He can be adopted today.

Save the cats: Community fundraiser benefits Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

GROVES — Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue serves Southeast Texas by fostering and vetting stray cats.

The nonprofit based out of Groves started rescuing the cats of Mid-County in 2018 by creating a system of foster homes for cats in need. According to founder Phuong Conway, the network of foster families consists of approximately 50 homes spread throughout Southeast Texas.

Fostering the cats in homes allows more one-on-one attention and helps properly socialize them for future homes. It also means every cat that is adopted from Meezer’s has medical needs met.

Conway said it’s the veterinarian bills where the organization allocates most of its donations, as it is the most expensive aspect of the operation. Meezer’s has spent more than $40,000 on veterinary bills in 2020.

To help keep the effort funded, Meezer’s is teaming with Daniel Cruz and Cruz Events, a local wedding and event planning business, to host a fundraiser through Saturday benefiting the Cat Rescue.

Cat enthusiasts, animal lovers and interested parties are asked to visit Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue or Cruz Events on Facebook for raffle details and sign-up. Organizers said the fundraiser helps Meezer’s maintain its high standard of care.

All proceeds are donated to Meezer’s. The raffle’s first place prize is a 10-foot holiday backdrop, which is perfect for upcoming Christmas or New Year’s events.

The second place prize includes goodies from local businesses Lalas Candles and Cocoa Bombs for a Cause. The raffle winner will be drawn Saturday (Dec. 12), and tickets can purchased on the Facebook pages until then.

For additional information, Conway can be reached at 409-344-2058 and Cruz can be contacted at 409-273-4776.

Cruz said his team wanted to use its blessings to bless others, figuring the cat mission fundraiser is a good way to give back.

“It’s not just humans that have been hit hard during the pandemic, it’s also the animals who rely on our shelters and rescue missions,” he said. “(Meezer’s Mission is) very transparent with what they’re doing with their donations and they keep everyone posted on their Facebook page. Because of the extreme overpopulation, we want to encourage people to adopt instead of buying or breeding.”

Giving veterinary care to every cat that comes into Meezer’s is a big undertaking, but is one of which Conway and other volunteers are very proud.

Every foster cat is taken to Winnie Veterinary Clinic to be spayed/neutered and treated for any medical conditions.

All of this is done for an adoption fee of $150, when it would cost much more than that traditionally, Conway said, adding the team at Meezer’s remains passionate about providing every single cat with the treatment needed.

— By Hannah Swindall

