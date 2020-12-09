expand
December 9, 2020

The Hope Center offers support groups and activities promoting mental health and substance use disorder recovery and wellness.

Spindletop Center Receives $7,020 Donation from Cheniere Energy

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

BEAUMONT — Cheniere Energy Inc. donated $7,020 to Spindletop Center

to aid in the reopening of the Hope Center.

“The Hope Center is grateful to Cheniere Energy for this generous donation,” said Garry Lewis, director of the Hope Center. “With these funds, we will be able to purchase new educational materials, replenish our food pantry and buy art supplies.”

Hope Center is a peer-run facility offering support groups and activities to promote

mental health and substance use disorder recovery and wellness.

The facility was devastated during Tropical Storm Imelda and needed to be fully restored. Hope Center reopened Nov. 30 to the community, with renovated facilities and new furniture.

“The emotional wellbeing of our community has been impacted by the recent unprecedented circumstances, so now more than ever Cheniere is committed to doing its part to contribute to the resilience of Southeast Texas,” said Maas Hinz, vice president and general manager of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Sabine Pass facility.

The funds were donated as a part of a mental health initiative at Cheniere Energy Inc. Employees at Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass facility participated in an internal mental health awareness campaign and fundraising drive.

During November, Cheniere Energy Inc. promoted group discussions on mental health stereotypes and facilitated engaging activities for employees to participate in. This initiative enabled Cheniere Energy Inc. to make a difference within their Sabine Pass facility, as well as the community.

