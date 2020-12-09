expand
December 10, 2020

Theresa Isles Rideau

By PA News

Published 9:31 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Theresa Isles Rideau, 79, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Monday, November 30, 2020.

A native of LeBeau, LA, she was a longtime resident of Port Arthur and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Theresa was employed by Hughen School with 28 years of service.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 59 years, Columbus Rideau of Port Arthur, TX; one son, Rodney Rideau (Vanessa) of Port Arthur, TX;  two daughters, Angela Zeno (Jeffery) of Port Arthur, TX; and Mary Reid of Carencro, LA; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; nine sisters, Loretta Stelly, Catherine Goodwin (Willis), Agnes Thibodeaux, Majernell Mazone (Walter), Racheal Hamilton, Elizabeth Fields, Mary Lena Fields, Cynthia Boagni, Bernadine McKnight (Wilbert Jr.); a special sister-in-law, Rita Isles; close friend, Pat Jolivett; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Addis Chambers Isles; her brother, Bertrand Isles, Sr; and her son Randy Rideau.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

