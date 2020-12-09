UPDATED: Vehicle engulfed in flames; I-10 shut down

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers drove up on a multiple vehicle crash at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 10, near FM 1136, in Orange County.

The crash involved two commercial motor vehicles, with one vehicle engulfed in flames.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates a commercial motor vehicle was traveling westbound, in the middle traffic lane, on Interstate 10.

According to the driver, the vehicle became inoperable and was stopped in the middle traffic lane.

A second 18-wheeler was traveling westbound on the Interstate and rear-ended the disabled vehicle. Upon impact, the second 18-wheeler was engulfed in flames with the driver being ejected.

The driver of the second 18-wheeler, which caught fire, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins at the scene.

Troopers are working to confirm the driver’s identity and notify next of kin.

The driver of the other commercial motor vehicle was not injured.

At this time, all westbound traffic lanes, near FM 1136, remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route.

Expect delays.