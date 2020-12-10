expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

Fort Bend Marshall wide receiver Chris Marshall catches a touchdown pass with PNG defensive back Daren Morris in on the play Thursday at Ken Hall Stadium in Missouri City. (Chris Moore/The News)

Fort Bend Marshall overcomes PNG’s ball control, bounces out Indians again

By Chris Moore

Published 10:58 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

MISSOURI CITY — While the Port Neches-Groves Indians dominated the time of possession, they ultimately ran out of time as they fell 21-14 to the Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos at Ken Hall Stadium on Thursday.

Along with holding on to the ball longer, the Indians outgained explosive Marshall in total yards, 337-225.

The Indians (5-6) almost completely reshaped their offense, which is normally pass-heavy, to a ground attack to help control the clock, head coach Brandon Faircloth said.

PNG finished with 270 yards rushing.

PNG defensive back Matthew Kendrick (29) tries to bring down a Marshall ballcarrier. (Chris Moore/The News) 12-10-20

“We wanted to limit their possessions,” he said. “[Marshall] has an extremely explosive offense. Coach [James] Williams and his staff do a great job. We wanted to keep that clock running and get to halftime as fast as we could and see if we had a chance to win at the end. I can’t tell you how proud I am of our players for executing that. They never gave up. We just came up a little short at the end.”

Marshall (10-0) jumped out to an early lead on the opening drive, but the Indians responded with a score of their own on a 7-yard run to knot the game at 7-7 with 8:20 left in the second quarter.

The Buffalos followed with a six-play, 66-yard drive that took a little over a minute off the clock.

Each team would not score again before senior quarterback Blake Bost threw a pick inside the Marshall 5-yard line with a few minutes left in the game. The PNG defense forced a punt that stopped at the PNG 15 with 40 seconds left in the game. A couple of Bost heaves came up short as time expired.

Several players were teary eyed as they left the locker room after the game.

“We told them how much we loved them,” Faircloth said. “Football is such a game of relationships. You get so close as a team. High school football exists for two reasons — to learn lessons that can take you really far and live and to build memories. This team was able to do that this year.

The game changed when …

With 3:29 left in the game, the Indians were trailing the Buffalos 21-14 but were on the move. Bost took a shot down the left side of the field, but his intended target slipped and a Marshall defensive back caught the ball inside the Marshall 5. The turnover all but ended the game.

The game ball goes to …

The PNG coaching staff for creating and executing a perfect game plan. Earlier in the week, Faircloth said the Indians would have to keep the Marshall offense off the field. PNG outgained the offense that averaged nearly 60 points for the regular season and hold them to only 21 points.

Other stats …

Marshall only rushed for 171 yards, while the Indians ran for 217 and passed for 120.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Man shot Thursday night outside YMCA not filing charges, Port Arthur Police say

INDICTMENT: Groves man claims self defense before killing wife’s cousin

Donald Ray Frank Sr. talks issues impacting Port Arthur as he faces Raymond Scott Jr. in runoff

FAITH & FAMILY: Journey to Bethlehem brings story of Jesus’ birth to light

Local

Man shot Thursday night outside YMCA not filing charges, Port Arthur Police say

Groves

INDICTMENT: Groves man claims self defense before killing wife’s cousin

Local

Donald Ray Frank Sr. talks issues impacting Port Arthur as he faces Raymond Scott Jr. in runoff

Entertainment

FAITH & FAMILY: Journey to Bethlehem brings story of Jesus’ birth to light

Check this Out

Nederland recreation center reopening with restrictions; see the schedule

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 2-8

Education

Port Neches Elementary teacher secures iPad funding for students

High School Sports

Fort Bend Marshall overcomes PNG’s ball control, bounces out Indians again

High School Sports

Nederland shuts out Houston Sterling; Pine Tree or Consolidated next

Local

Port Arthur Utility Operations Department reports water outage

Lifestyle

Christmas with Dr. Levy this Saturday set to benefit hundreds of children

Business

PA council enforces $12K penalty against Sunken Court contractor

Entertainment

Check out Frozen Jr., brought to stage by talented PNG theater students

Check this Out

MARY MEAUX — Gladdie Fowler changed lives through education

Business

Hurricane Laura disaster declaration opens Jefferson County up to mitigation funding

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Local

Port Neches Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Check this Out

PHOTOS — Golf carts double as Nederland Christmas sleighs

Groves

BASKETBALL REPORT: PNG girls, Nederland boys propelled by strong starts

Education

Lincoln Middle goes all-virtual following COVID-19 case

Local

FATAL CRASHES: Troopers announce 2 crash scenes, 4 deaths reported along I-10

Local

Systems behind Port Arthur hospitals share COVID-19 vaccination updates

Groves

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

Local

PA Council candidates Ingrid Holmes, Willie “Bae” Lewis make cases for District 1 seat