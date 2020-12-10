Gloria Mae English, 92, of Nederland, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Bonne Vie Nursing Home in Port Arthur, Texas.

Gloria was born June 19, 1928 in Port Arthur, Texas to Allen and Beulah Henderson.

She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Nederland.

Gloria was an avid reader and family oriented.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, Allen Moore Henderson and Beulah Chadwell Henderson; husband, William M. English, Sr.; sister, Doris Cole; and son in law, Ronald Hudson.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Mary Hudson of Nederland, TX; and William M. English, Jr. of Nederland, TX;

sister, Aline Gothia and her husband, Lindy of Port Neches, TX; grandchildren, Shelley Friesz and her husband, Gordon; Randy Hudson,

Jane Mc Mains and her husband, Coleman; Chad Edgar and his wife, Heather; great grandchildren, Zachary, Reagan, Brett, Hannah, Ryan,

Eli, Rease, Hayden and Linley.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Bonne Vie Nursing Home and Heart of Texas Hospice for the love and care they provided to Ms. Gloria.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with the service to begin at 11:00

a.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending Gloria’s visitation and service.

All guests are required to wear a face mask before entering Melancon’s Funeral Home.