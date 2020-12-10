Joseph Howard Lewis, Jr. “Howard”

Joseph Howard Lewis, Jr., 87, of Port Arthur, TX passed away, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Serenity Care Assisted Living in Beaumont, TX.

A native of Youngsville, LA, he was a resident of Port Arthur, TX for 65 years.

He retired from The Laborers Local Union #853 with 45 years of service and was a member of the Lakeview Neighborhood Watch for 15 years.

Joseph was a faithful member of East Mount Olive Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Church Treasurer, Pastoral Committee, Male Chorus, Brotherhood, and the Men’s Adult Sunday School class.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Selina Guidry Lewis; his brothers, Henry Lewis, Lenden J. Lewis, Sr.; sisters, Geraldine DeRouen and Ida Bell Kelly and extended daughter, Emma L. “Teddy” Clayton.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dorothy Albert Lewis; daughters, Linda McKinsey (Ray) of Port Arthur, TX and Vanessa Jones (Dennis) of Houston, TX; three sons, Phillip Wayne Lewis (Princess), Lake Charles, LA, Hilton Chretien (Desiree), London, Ontario, Canada; Joseph H. Chretien (Montrae), Port Arthur, TX; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Vernis Lewis (Amanda), Youngsville, LA. He is also survived by his extended family, three daughters, Minister Carolyn Trice (Rev. Eugene), Cynthia Gunner (Charles) of Port Arthur, TX and Minister Josie Morgan (Dan) of Schertz, TX; two sons, Joseph Guillory (Linda) and Herbert Guillory of Port Arthur, TX; 12 extended grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Calvin Clayton, Port Arthur, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at East Mount Olive Baptist Church, 800 Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with

visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.